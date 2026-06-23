[See & Be Seen] Check Out These Little Bosses in Shanghai

Credit: Brandon McGhee

There are a lot of things happening in Shanghai for families. We barely scratch the surface here at CNS, but this is something we are actively improving. If you are a parent group or community, and are interested in working together, get in touch! One such group, Parentips, a parent-focused community and mini-program, hosted an event for student entrepreneurs, a Maker's Market. Parentips was founded by Miki Cutuli Valdivieso, a parenting coach and doula. The recent Maker's Market was cooked up by Miki and another busy mom, Debbie Foster, who you might remember from the Shanghai Expats Association. Asking Miki about the inspiration behind the event, she said: "Together with Debbie Foster, with me in the pic, we realized we wanted to find a way to help our kids develop life and business skills, becoming more independent and understanding how to make some income while contributing to the community".



So what happened at the Maker's Market? A bunch of kids in Shanghai set up actual ventures where they sold products they either made or sourced, while others handled some of the very important entertainment aspects of the market. Now, we should all be supportive of the future generation, so drop an encouraging comment on this article. The kids will be enthused.



Here's what was on offer, as well as the young bosses behind each venture: Sam – Second Hand Lego Shop

Sophie – Second Hand Teddies

Kaia – Custom Crochet Craft

Emma & Jason – Homemade Candle Creations

Aman & Hiroto – Fun Throwing Game

Ian & Ethan – Ring Toss Game

Fiona & Ella – Handmade Accessories

Ichino – Handmade Sticker Shop

Wilson – Photo Taking Booth

Leo & Kris – Switch Games Station

Andre & William – Pokémon Card Shop

Embrik & Noah – Squishies And Small Toys

Pablo, Nemo, Celia & Angelique – Stickers, Toys, Second-Hand Books & Face Painting

Kanna & Nate – Muffin And Cookie Stand

Cloe – Handmade Craft Kits

Gala – Positive Teddy Bears With Handwritten Messages

Noel – Creative Creations And Drawings

Archer – Yard Sale With Second-Hand Books, Legos, Cards, and Original Mini-Stories

Louise – Handcrafted Heat Plastic Accessories

Ryohei & Riko – Second-Hand Toy Shop

Harin, Jaewon, Somin & Munjeong – Homemade Madeleines And Toys

Vicky & Kaia – Games Station

Louise & Katy – Second-Hand Toys And Handmade Accessories

Nemo – Second-Hand Books And Toys

Luke & Sophia – Handmade Accessories

Ava & Mercedes – Cupcakes, Cookies, Coffee, and 3D-Printed Keychains

Max & Leo – 3D-Printed Toys And Fidgets Without further ado, here are the cuties, plus a few cutie grown-ups sprinkled in the mix:

Credit: Brandon McGhee

"Just two moms with the same problem as so many moms – kids with toys they'd outgrown. We had a mission: to build community, break through school boundaries, and open it up to everyone. We were so grateful to find SCIS, a school that believed in us and gave us a venue to make it happen. What an amazing day. Sunshine, little bosses with handmade signs and serious business plans. They arrived early, set up their stalls, and got to work. We had wonderful partners and great food vendors keeping our young entrepreneurs fed and hydrated throughout. They spent the whole day working so hard to sell their goods. Then, about half an hour before the end, something magical happened. They started trading with each other, swapping toys and treasures, which brought just as much joy as the selling itself. Most of the leftover toys were donated to Heart to Heart, because that's exactly the kind of day it was," said Debbie Foster.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

A shout out to Shanghai Community International School for offering to host the maker's market.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee