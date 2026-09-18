[See & Be Seen] Spot Your Friends @ The BritCham/NZ Weekend BBQ

The British Chamber of Commerce, together with the New Zealand Business Roundtable (NZBRIC) in China, got together to throw a weekend BBQ during the last remaining vestiges of what ended up being... a very fleeting summer. Clocking in at over 100 folks, these Brits, Kiwis, and friends hung out for an afternoon at The Meat in Pudong at the Kerry Hotel. For those who don't know, BritCham and NZBrics are business associations with a long history in Shanghai.

A business association is an organization that represents the collective interests of companies or business professionals in a specific industry, sector, or geographic region. Business associations like BritCham work to promote trade, influence policy on behalf of their members, and facilitate connections between local and international businesses. BritCham specifically has been doing this in Shanghai for over a century, celebrating 110 years just last year.

New Zealand, despite being a small country, is formidable in its trade with China. Most of those kiwis you buy at the market are imported by NZ giant Zespri, and you might also see Fonterra dairy products, or Comvita's honey and natural health products at some import stores. The UK has a broad swath of industries operating in China, from Big Pharma (AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline), to banking (HSBC, Standard Chartered), to automotive (Jaguar Landrover), to education (Wellington and Dulwich Colleges), to of course... drinks (Diageo, anyone?).



Below is a smattering of people who work at some of these giants. See if you recognize anyone...