[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception

Shanghai

by Jacob Aldaco
February 10, 2026
Okay... round-two. Had just finished this piece, and due to some arcane log-in trickery, the whole article vaporized, so here we go. Argh.

To begin (again)... there is a whole social layer in Shanghai that most of you are not privvy... but it is a circle that is assuredly expanding. It is the festivals, round-table dinners, discussion groups, pow-wows and hanfu (Han-style clothing) socials where government and expats mix! What used to be mostly for an "old-China hand" club, has been expanding rapidly to include a lot more of us. Yes, different institutions are actively reaching out among our ranks to build relationships, hear our ideas and in some fun cases celebrate together.

But this isn't a surprise you know...

If you've been paying attention, Shanghai has been going on and on about its opening-up, and its intentions to becoming a world-class destination for work, play, business, art, culture, etc, the ambitions are high (and inspiring). But words are turning into action, by the powers that be enacting some "neighborhood governance tactics" of inviting us expats 'round the table. It's rather an exciting time to be an international in Shanghai these days.

The afternoon delight in question...

One such event was the 2026 Spring Festival Reception for Chinese and International Journalists. About 250 folks were in attendance. Correspondents from major world publications were present, CEOs alongside entrepreneurs, retirees parlayed with students, and big names from the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality gave thanks to the entire media apparatus in Shanghai for helping to tell Shanghai's stories. Why is this important, and not mere city puffery? Well... because it was more than just the Information Office talking about achievements in disseminating information, or developing new newsletters for journalists, but also was a proud announcement event of the city's intention to invest more heavily into infrastructure (like City News Service) to help elevate Shanghai's status as an international city, and to seriously build more to improve the quality of life for folks who live here. More on that here.

But alas... these See & Be Seen pieces are primarily to see candids of people who make Shanghai home, and what they might be up to out and about in this grand city.

As always, if you see someone you know, send this to them so they are aware of their ascent to voluptuous fame! Without further ado...

What's through this little door now...

Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Directed by Jacob Aldaco.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: A robot panda... hmmm... will it bite?
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Filip grew up in Shanghai. His Chinese is impeccable!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Maskay, founder of charity Bloodline (donate blood folks, save lives). A wonderful guy, and Shanghai fixture.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: A representative of Ant Global (Alipay) joined us. Hi Bell!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: The gorgeous Evelyn, president of the Shanghai Mamas club
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: This is Simon, an old-China hand. Speaks fluently, and one of the rare gems in the city to have been granted honorary citizenship by the city of Shanghai.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Sasha, one of our Spark creators! Spark is a program by CNS and Shanghai Daily that acts as a digital content creator incubation program. If you're a creator, budding or established, send us a message.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Oleja...he made the video above!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: There's Jordan giving us a peak!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Yours truly with Simon Collins... chief creative at the Design Innovation Institute. He also runs a really cool WeChat channel where he somehow gets inside access to a lot of Shanghai's historical and architectural masterpieces. Look him up: SimonCollins8
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Ceci (center) and Anais (right), two moms who reinforce the stereotype that Shanghai moms are gorgeous.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Stuart Dunn in the center, executive director of the 110-year-old British Chamber of Commerce. Wherever Stuart is, there ensues deep brain-tissue stimulating conversation on China and the world.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Dr John Hsiang, a neurosurgeon from Seattle, but ALSO... president of Shanghai Jiahui Group!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Performances, excellently done, soft reminders that we all need to do stretching exercises at home.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Seriously tho, the performances were pretty good this year. Kudos.
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Now this panda was quite the cause of hypnosis and charm. Anais is caster a counter-spell to protect Evelyn. Both left the event in-tact!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: More suspicious panda hypnosis...!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: A floral print paired with a black turtle neck... the outfit was snaatched! Nicely done Ms Clare Pearson!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: No one (as far as we noticed) took out their wands for this event :(
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Hello Channiece!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Rochelle... a new Sparker!
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Credit: Brandon McGhee
Caption: Dennis (center) is the CEO of Dashmote, a cool AI company that's part Dutch and part Chinese. A multi-national start-up if you will. Check them out. Gracing us with a smile on the right is Yizhen, the better half of the pair, and also founder of AI Film Index!

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

#Shanghai
