[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception

To begin (again)... there is a whole social layer in Shanghai that most of you are not privvy... but it is a circle that is assuredly expanding. It is the festivals, round-table dinners, discussion groups, pow-wows and hanfu (Han-style clothing) socials where government and expats mix! What used to be mostly for an "old-China hand" club, has been expanding rapidly to include a lot more of us. Yes, different institutions are actively reaching out among our ranks to build relationships, hear our ideas and in some fun cases celebrate together.

But this isn't a surprise you know...

If you've been paying attention, Shanghai has been going on and on about its opening-up, and its intentions to becoming a world-class destination for work, play, business, art, culture, etc, the ambitions are high (and inspiring). But words are turning into action, by the powers that be enacting some "neighborhood governance tactics" of inviting us expats 'round the table. It's rather an exciting time to be an international in Shanghai these days.

The afternoon delight in question...

One such event was the 2026 Spring Festival Reception for Chinese and International Journalists. About 250 folks were in attendance. Correspondents from major world publications were present, CEOs alongside entrepreneurs, retirees parlayed with students, and big names from the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality gave thanks to the entire media apparatus in Shanghai for helping to tell Shanghai's stories. Why is this important, and not mere city puffery? Well... because it was more than just the Information Office talking about achievements in disseminating information, or developing new newsletters for journalists, but also was a proud announcement event of the city's intention to invest more heavily into infrastructure (like City News Service) to help elevate Shanghai's status as an international city, and to seriously build more to improve the quality of life for folks who live here. More on that here.

But alas... these See & Be Seen pieces are primarily to see candids of people who make Shanghai home, and what they might be up to out and about in this grand city.

As always, if you see someone you know, send this to them so they are aware of their ascent to voluptuous fame! Without further ado...