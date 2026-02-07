Shanghai to Turn Foreign Investors' 'Wish List' into 'Service List'

Shanghai promises to turn foreign investors' "wish lists" into government "service lists" to further optimize its business environment.

The city also aims to open its telecommunications, medical care and education sectors wider to global capital.

Officials announced the new measures on Saturday when the annual session of the Shanghai People's Congress concluded.

"We will translate enterprises' 'demand lists' into 'service lists,' and deliver more high-quality services to boost their sense of fulfillment," said Shen Weihua, director of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

Shen said the city will align with high-standard international economic and trade rules.

"We will continue to promote the implementation of projects in key open pilot areas such as telecommunications, medical care, education and finance," he added.

Despite global economic headwinds, international investors showed strong confidence in Shanghai last year.

The city saw 6,300 new foreign-invested enterprises in 2025, a 6.8 percent increase from the previous year. Contractual foreign capital reached US$18 billion, a jump of nearly 20 percent.

While total actual use of foreign capital dipped slightly to US$16.06 billion, the quality of investment improved significantly, he said.

High-tech industries now account for 33 percent of the total, up 10 percentage points from the previous five-year period.

"Shanghai remains a preferred destination for foreign investment," Shen said. "It is a top choice for multinational companies to lay out their global industrial and supply chains."

Beyond investment, the city's role as a global trade hub continues to strengthen.

Total imports and exports exceeded 4.5 trillion yuan (US$620 billion) in 2025, reaching a record high. Service trade also surged, hitting US$257.8 billion – ranking first among Chinese cities.

Shanghai is accelerating major infrastructure projects, including the northern expansion of Yangshan Port and the fourth phase of Pudong International Airport.

The city's overall economy remains resilient. Shanghai's GDP reached 5.67 trillion yuan last year, growing by 5.4 percent. The growth target for 2026 is set at around 5 percent.