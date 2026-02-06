[Quick News]
Hongqiao
Songjiang
Shanghai

Shanghai Extends Metro Service to Midnight, Streamlines Transfers at Major Hubs

by Zhu Qing
February 6, 2026
Shanghai is extending Metro operating hours and simplifying rail-to-subway transfers due to the increased number of late-night arrivals and post-holiday return trips during the Spring Festival travel rush.

A direct rail-to-metro transfer passage was restored at Shanghai Songjiang Station on February 2. Rail riders can enter the Metro at Exit 4, skipping another security check.

Similar security-free transfers are already in place at Hongqiao Railway Station, Shanghai Railway Station, and Shanghai South Railway Station.

Credit: Li Yi / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A security-free transfer lane at Shanghai Songjiang Station lets rail arrivals enter Metro Line 9 without a second security check.

During the Spring Festival travel period from February 2 to March 13, late-night service across the Metro network has also been adjusted to meet heavier evening demand.

Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 13 will continue to operate extended schedules on Fridays and Saturdays under the city's weekend plan, while Line 2 from Hongqiao Railway Station will run until midnight on Sundays to accommodate late rail and air arrivals.

Services will be ramped up further as the return peak approaches.

On February 21, Lines 2, 9, and 17 will extend operations until midnight. These lines will be joined by Lines 1 and 10 on February 22 and 23, when the heaviest influx of returning travelers is expected.

Starting February 21, the Metro will also add trains to clear overnight crowds at major railway hubs if necessary.

Credit: Li Yi / Shanghai Daily
Credit: Li Yi / Shanghai Daily
Credit: Li Yi / Shanghai Daily
Credit: Li Yi / Shanghai Daily
Credit: Li Yi / Shanghai Daily
Credit: Li Yi / Shanghai Daily
