Shanghai Metro to Suspend Key Lines 3, 4 Stations During Spring Festival
Shanghai Metro will suspend services at Baoshan Road Station on Lines 3 and 4, as well as Dongbaoxing Road Station on Line 3, for one week during the Spring Festival holiday that starts from February 15.
The suspension will run from February 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve) to February 22, as the operator carries out an upgrade at Baoshan Road Station. Free shuttle buses will be provided to cover the affected sections.
The project includes the addition of an extra track and a new 660-square-meter platform, easing pressure on a long-standing bottleneck where Lines 3 and 4 share elevated infrastructure.
During the closure, Line 3 will run in two sections, operating between Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station, and between North Jiangyang Road and Hongkou Football Stadium.
Line 4 will break its loop service and operate between Shanghai Railway Station and Hailun Road.
Trains on affected sections will run at intervals of 4 to 8 minutes. Passengers are advised to follow station signage and staff instructions.
Two free shuttle bus routes will be introduced. One runs between Shanghai Railway Station and Hongkou Football Stadium, stopping at Baoshan Road and Dongbaoxing Road stations. The other will operate between Shanghai Railway Station and Hailun Road, with a stop at Baoshan Road Station.
Both routes will run daily from 5:30am to 11:30pm, with buses departing every 5 to 15 minutes. Commuters are also advised to plan detours via other Metro lines to bypass the construction zone.
Passengers transferring between Shanghai Railway Station and Hongkou Football Stadium, or Shanghai Railway Station and Hailun Road, can exit and re-enter the system, with the trip counted as a single continuous journey, when using transit cards or QR codes.
Service at Baoshan Road Station is scheduled to resume with the first train on February 23. The upgraded station will reopen with air-conditioned waiting rooms, additional elevators, and a new exit to improve passenger flow.