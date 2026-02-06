Shanghai Metro to Suspend Key Lines 3, 4 Stations During Spring Festival

Shanghai Metro will suspend services at Baoshan Road Station on Lines 3 and 4, as well as Dongbaoxing Road Station on Line 3, for one week during the Spring Festival holiday that starts from February 15.

The suspension will run from February 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve) to February 22, as the operator carries out an upgrade at Baoshan Road Station. Free shuttle buses will be provided to cover the affected sections.

The project includes the addition of an extra track and a new 660-square-meter platform, easing pressure on a long-standing bottleneck where Lines 3 and 4 share elevated infrastructure.

During the closure, Line 3 will run in two sections, operating between Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station, and between North Jiangyang Road and Hongkou Football Stadium.

Line 4 will break its loop service and operate between Shanghai Railway Station and Hailun Road.

Trains on affected sections will run at intervals of 4 to 8 minutes. Passengers are advised to follow station signage and staff instructions.