Newcomer and New Jersey for Shanghai Port

by Ma Yue
February 6, 2026
Chinese Super League defending champion Shanghai Port FC welcomed its new signing Matt Orr, who showcased the team's 2026 home jersey alongside striker Wu Lei and goalkeeper Yan Junling.

The jersey design draws inspiration from traditional maritime culture, with nautical signal flags cleverly arranged to spell out "Shanghai."

Born in 1997, Orr plays as a forward. After starting his youth career at Hong Kong’s Kitchee Sports Club, he moved to the United States to compete in college soccer. In 2024, he joined the CSL by signing with Shenzhen FC and also serves as the captain of the Hong Kong men’s football team.

His arrival is expected to enhance Port’s attacking options.

Port also announced that Bank of Shanghai will become a new partner of the club in the new season, collaborating in areas such as brand development and community engagement.

