New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations

With the clock ticking down to the Year of the Horse, Shanghai has been spruced up with blossoming flowers, light shows and festive activities. At key areas such as the People's Square and Lujiazui, flowers with brilliant colors and auspicious meanings such as tulips, anthuriums, winterberries and calla lilies have been massively deployed, paired with Chinese knots, red lanterns, character "fu" (福 blessing) decorations, ribbons and Year of the Horse ornaments, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. All floral arrangement and renewal work across the city will be completed by February 10, and non-plant decorations are expected to remain in place until March 9.

Credit: Ti Gong

From February 15 to 23, the city's landscape lighting will operate in the festive mode. Core areas and important buildings will use colored and dynamic lights to present a glittering and colorful night view. For core areas including the Bund, North Bund and Lujiazui, the landscape lighting will be on from 6pm on February 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve) to 12:15am the next day, and from 6pm to 11pm on February 15 and from February 17 to February 23. For the areas along the "shen" (申)-shaped elevated roads and important buildings, the lighting will be on from 6pm to 11pm between February 15 and February 23. Jing'an District has adorned major roads including Julu Road and Nanjing Road W. with Spring Festival lights and Chinese knots, with a light show set to launch on Lunar New Year's Eve. In Huangpu District, New Year illuminations have lit up Huaihai Road and Nanjing Road E., where Chinese knots and red lanterns are adding to the holiday atmosphere.

Credit: Ti Gong

Combining with a series of international brand activities, Xuhui District has added landscape lighting with Chinese knot design elements on Donghu Road, as well as lanterns, presenting a visual feast. In addition, the city's parks will launch 21 Spring Festival celebration events. Highlighting the Year of the Horse theme and festive New Year elements, these events cover flower appreciation, cultural exhibitions, immersive experiences and artistic performances, according to the bureau.

Credit: Ti Gong

Guyi Garden in suburban Jiading District will host a garden tour, with lantern displays, riddles, interactive activities and folk performances bringing the historic site to life. Shanghai Zoo in Changning District is set to launch a series of horse-themed activities, including exhibitions, art installations and folk traditions, offering visitors a closer look at the animal's biology, evolution and conservation. Shanghai's first "second-generation" pandas, referring to offspring of a panda also born in the city, will meet visitors for the first time at Shanghai Wild Animal Park. The pair was born in August 2025.

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden in suburban Songjiang District will host a spring flower exhibition, showcasing peonies, azaleas and other seasonal blooms, as well as interactive activities. Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park will hold the Spring Festival Narcissus Exhibition, offering a glimpse into the unique charm of traditional narcissus culture.