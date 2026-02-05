[General]
Nanjing Road
Xuhui
Huangpu

New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations

by Hu Min
February 5, 2026
Share Article:

With the clock ticking down to the Year of the Horse, Shanghai has been spruced up with blossoming flowers, light shows and festive activities.

At key areas such as the People's Square and Lujiazui, flowers with brilliant colors and auspicious meanings such as tulips, anthuriums, winterberries and calla lilies have been massively deployed, paired with Chinese knots, red lanterns, character "fu" (福 blessing) decorations, ribbons and Year of the Horse ornaments, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

All floral arrangement and renewal work across the city will be completed by February 10, and non-plant decorations are expected to remain in place until March 9.

New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Huaihai Road is lit up.

From February 15 to 23, the city's landscape lighting will operate in the festive mode. Core areas and important buildings will use colored and dynamic lights to present a glittering and colorful night view.

For core areas including the Bund, North Bund and Lujiazui, the landscape lighting will be on from 6pm on February 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve) to 12:15am the next day, and from 6pm to 11pm on February 15 and from February 17 to February 23.

For the areas along the "shen" (申)-shaped elevated roads and important buildings, the lighting will be on from 6pm to 11pm between February 15 and February 23.

Jing'an District has adorned major roads including Julu Road and Nanjing Road W. with Spring Festival lights and Chinese knots, with a light show set to launch on Lunar New Year's Eve.

In Huangpu District, New Year illuminations have lit up Huaihai Road and Nanjing Road E., where Chinese knots and red lanterns are adding to the holiday atmosphere.

New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Donghu Road is illuminated.

Combining with a series of international brand activities, Xuhui District has added landscape lighting with Chinese knot design elements on Donghu Road, as well as lanterns, presenting a visual feast.

In addition, the city's parks will launch 21 Spring Festival celebration events. Highlighting the Year of the Horse theme and festive New Year elements, these events cover flower appreciation, cultural exhibitions, immersive experiences and artistic performances, according to the bureau.

New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A lantern installation at Guyi Garden

Guyi Garden in suburban Jiading District will host a garden tour, with lantern displays, riddles, interactive activities and folk performances bringing the historic site to life.

Shanghai Zoo in Changning District is set to launch a series of horse-themed activities, including exhibitions, art installations and folk traditions, offering visitors a closer look at the animal's biology, evolution and conservation.

Shanghai's first "second-generation" pandas, referring to offspring of a panda also born in the city, will meet visitors for the first time at Shanghai Wild Animal Park. The pair was born in August 2025.

New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Flowers are in full bloom at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden in suburban Songjiang District will host a spring flower exhibition, showcasing peonies, azaleas and other seasonal blooms, as well as interactive activities.

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park will hold the Spring Festival Narcissus Exhibition, offering a glimpse into the unique charm of traditional narcissus culture.

New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A floral landscape at Gongqing Forest Park
#Nanjing Road#Xuhui#Huangpu#Changning#North Bund#Songjiang#Lujiazui#Huaihai Road#Gongqing Forest Park#Guyi Garden#Shanghai Zoo#Shanghai Wild Animal Park#Shanghai#Nanjing#Jiading
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

[China Tech] Unexpected Drug Offers New Hope Against Aggressive Breast Cancer
FEATURED
[CHINA TECH]
[China Tech] Unexpected Drug Offers New Hope Against Aggressive Breast Cancer
@ Cai WenjunLineFeb 10, 2026
All the Exhibitions Coming to Shanghai Museum in 2026 – Save This List
[Hai Guide]
All the Exhibitions Coming to Shanghai Museum in 2026 – Save This List
Shanghai Museum has unveiled its full 2026 exhibition program, with 18 special shows spanning archeology, art, global civilizations and immersive experiences.
Daily Buzz: 4 February 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 4 February 2026
A quick look at the market, economic and business news making headlines in China.
From First Stop to Top Choice: How Shanghai Is Reinventing Inbound Travel
[In Focus]
From First Stop to Top Choice: How Shanghai Is Reinventing Inbound Travel
Lawmakers, political advisors, tourism executives and industry experts discuss ways to make Shanghai more accessible and engaging for visitors.

Popular Reads

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
1

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
2

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
3

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
4

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud