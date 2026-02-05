Concern Over Rising Online Abuse of Minors

Minors are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators of online abuse, with incidents often escalating quickly from coordinated comment attacks to the reposting of harmful content, Shanghai political advisors warned.

A group of 29 advisors, led by Zhu Yue, said that online violence can have lasting psychological effects and called for platforms to shoulder more responsibility. They recommended implementing stronger technical safeguards, better user identification, smarter keyword filtering, and data analysis to detect risky behavior earlier.

Education is another key focus of the proposal. The advisors urged schools to strengthen digital literacy and ethics education to help children understand boundaries, responsibility, and the real-world consequences of their online behavior.

However, prevention cannot rely on schools and platforms alone. The advisors emphasized the need for a coordinated support network involving families, schools, communities, and the courts. They also advocated for early psychological counseling and corrective education for young bullies to prevent harmful behavior from taking root.

The proposal also targets the shadowy supply chains behind online abuse, urging authorities to trace organized harassment, follow the flow of money and information, and crack down on those who orchestrate or profit from these illicit activities.