Pudong Hospital Conducts City's First New Therapy for Advanced Metastatic Prostate Cancer

The treatment works by precisely delivering radiation to prostate cancer cells via a molecule called PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen) on their surface. Approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in November 2025, Pluvicto is now the only PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy licensed in China. This marks a significant milestone, expanding options for patients who have exhausted standard systemic therapies.

Shanghai Pudong Hospital has performed the city's first injection of lutetium-177 vipivotide tetraxetan (Pluvicto), a novel theranostic treatment for advanced metastatic prostate cancer. The hospital said that this therapy aims to improve patients' overall survival and quality of life.

The approach leverages radioactive molecules that bind to PSMA absorbed into the cancer cell, damaging its single DNA and leading to the cell's death – while largely sparing healthy tissues.

Patients with prostate cancer that has spread beyond the prostate and progressed after prior therapies, including hormonal treatments and at least one chemotherapy, may be eligible. A PSMA PET scan is required beforehand to confirm suitability.

Prostate cancer is among the most common cancers in men in China, with incidence continuing to rise. Many patients, however, are diagnosed at an advanced stage, missing the window for most effective interventions and facing poorer outcomes.

"This therapy introduces precise targeting for prostate cancer cure. Multiple international clinical studies have confirmed it can significantly delay disease progression, extend survival, and improve quality of life," said Dr Liu Xingdang, director of the hospital's nuclear medicine department.

"Radioligand therapy represents a major advance in precision oncology. We carried out thorough preparation in technical protocols, operational standards, and radiation safety to ensure the successful administration of this first dose."

The Pudong New Area, where the hospital is located, has begun coordinating an integrated industry for innovative targeted isotopes in diagnosis and treatment. Leveraging both policy support and its geographic advantage – situated just a 30-minute drive from Pudong International Airport – the hospital is positioning itself to serve both domestic and international patients.

Doctors note that the treatment also holds appeal for medical tourism, as it requires only a single day of hospitalization and costs approximately 60 to 70 percent of the price charged in Western countries.

Pluvicto is imported by air following a doctor's prescription. For overseas patients, the hospital has set up an international consultation and liaison platform. And it is covered by commercial medical insurance.