Kuaishou Fined US$16.5 Million Over Pornographic Livestreaming

Chinese authorities have fined short-video platform Kuaishou 119.1 million yuan (US$16.5 million) for failing to curb pornographic and vulgar livestreaming content, The Paper reported on Friday.

An investigation by the Beijing Cyberspace Administration found that Kuaishou failed to fulfill its cybersecurity obligations and did not address system vulnerabilities in a timely manner. The platform was also faulted for allowing illegal user-generated content to spread, resulting in serious consequences and a negative social impact.

The regulator ordered Kuaishou to rectify the problems, deal with offending user accounts, and hold responsible personnel accountable. Authorities said they would step up enforcement to strengthen platform oversight and safeguard public rights online.

In response to the penalty, Kuaishou issued a public apology, acknowledging that shortcomings in its technical systems and internal management delayed its handling of content violations.

"We accept the penalty and will implement comprehensive corrective measures," the company said in a statement. "This incident is a painful lesson and a wake-up call. Going forward, we will place equal emphasis on safety and development and fulfill our social responsibilities."

The company said it had conducted a thorough review of its risk management framework, technical infrastructure, emergency response mechanisms, and internal compliance processes.

The crackdown follows a December 22, 2025 incident in which Kuaishou's livestreaming service was reportedly hit by a large-scale cyberattack. The breach led to the widespread circulation of pornographic material, prompting the platform to temporarily suspend affected streams.

Kuaishou said the system was quickly restored and that other services were not affected. The company added that it had reported the attack to authorities and would pursue further legal action.