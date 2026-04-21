[City News]

Shanghai Bathhouses Attract Global Tourists

by shanghaigov
April 21, 2026
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​Consumers relax at the Shuiguo Hot Spring bathhouse in Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

International tourists, luggage in tow, have been flocking to Shanghai's bathhouses to experience local life in China.

One popular bathhouse, the Shuiguo Hot Spring (Wujiaochang branch), spans about 13,000 square meters and provides a one-stop experience encompassing bathing, dining, leisure, entertainment, and socializing.

For a ticket price of around 300 yuan ($44), visitors can enjoy 8 to 16 hours of bathing and sauna, unlimited food and drinks, tented rest zones, cinemas, and other amenities.

"This is really what you call living like a king," said Kif Will, a travel blogger from the United States, in an Instagram post. "If I could bring anything back to the US, it would be this 24-hour spa in Shanghai, China."

Will said he was impressed by the buffet, premium skincare products, unlimited drinks, PS5 games, and massages on offer at the bathhouse.

Shanghai's bathhouses appeal to tourists seeking to experience local life in China, with over 80 percent of international customers opting for traditional Chinese medicine-based bathing services, according to Du Huihui, general manager of the Wujiaochang branch.

To enhance the experience for overseas visitors, the branch has trained its massage therapists to explain traditional Chinese medicine techniques in English.

The brand's growing appeal to international tourists is due in part to a focus on younger consumers, said Du.

"We have redesigned products and services according to the preferences of young consumers, from the decoration style and aesthetic design to the washing and care brands and bathrobe styles," Du said.

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