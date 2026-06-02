[City News]

Shanghai Customs Enhances Logistics Efficiency through Multimodal Transport

by shanghaigov
June 2, 2026
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​An aerial view of the Yangshan Port in Shanghai. [Photo/IC]

Shanghai Customs has handled nearly 4,000 water-to-water multimodal transport shipments in May, accounting for more than half of the national total during that period.

The innovative transport model is streamlining customs procedures and logistics operations, reinforcing Shanghai's role in advanced logistics.

The model allows cargo to be transported through water-to-water transshipment with a single customs declaration, reducing repeated declarations and cargo handling. By linking inland waterways with deep-water ports, the model provides a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and low-carbon solution for moving cargo between inland ports and ocean shipping routes.

Shanghai Customs completed the first pilot case under this model at Yangshan Port on Jan 27, marking an important step in its rollout.

Shanghai Customs plans to work with customs authorities across the Yangtze River Delta to support the national strategy for the region's integrated high-quality development.

By promoting the regular and large-scale use of the water-to-water multimodal transport model, Shanghai Customs aims to further ease logistics burdens, boost operational efficiency for enterprises, and strengthen Shanghai Port's core competitiveness as a shipping hub.

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