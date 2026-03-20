Shanghai film, TV festivals set for June showcase

​The Shanghai International Film & TV Festival hosts a reception in Hong Kong on March 18. [Photo/Official website of SIFF]

Over the years, the two festivals have evolved into prominent platforms for international exchange, industry development, and audience engagement.

Last year, the SIFF received more than 3,900 submissions from 119 countries and regions, while the Shanghai TV Festival attracted nearly 1,000 entries from 43 countries and regions.

Tong Ying, deputy director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival Center, said the 2026 edition will further advance exchanges between Chinese and international film and television industries, with a continued emphasis on collaboration with Hong Kong Special Administrative Regions. A dedicated Hong Kong section will once again present new productions alongside restored classics.

The industry segment will center on the International Film and TV Market, integrating exhibitions, forums, and project pitching to deepen industry connectivity.

Submissions remain open for the SIFF Golden Goblet Awards and the STVF Magnolia Awards, as well as early-bird applications for the International Film and TV Market Exhibition, with a deadline of March 31.

In addition, a special exhibition will debut in late May at the Shanghai Film Art Center, featuring more than 500 exhibits and interactive installations that highlight the history and key moments of the two festivals.