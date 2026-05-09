Shanghai Hosts China-South Korea Business Leaders Conference

​Delegates gather for the 2026 China-South Korea Business Leaders Economic Conference in Shanghai on May 7. [Photo/China International Council for the Promotion of Multinational Corporations]

The 2026 China-South Korea Business Leaders Economic Conference opened at The Grand Halls in Shanghai on May 7, bringing together government officials, business leaders, and cultural sector representatives to discuss economic and trade cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The event was jointly organized by the China International Council for the Promotion of Multinational Corporations and the Korea Enterprises Federation, with Bank of China and CJ Group serving as chair organizations for the Chinese and South Korean sides, respectively.

As a high-level dialogue mechanism between the Chinese and South Korean business communities, the conference covered bilateral investment, industrial integration, and cultural exchanges amid evolving global economic conditions. It also provided a practical platform for business matchmaking.

Shanghai remains a major hub for China-South Korea economic ties, accounting for around 10 percent of South Korea's trade with China and roughly 20 percent to 25 percent of South Korean investment in China.

Of the more than 7,000 South Korean companies operating in the Yangtze River Delta region, around 3,000 are based in Shanghai.

Cultural and tourism exchanges are also growing. Since early 2026, South Korea has become Shanghai's largest source market for inbound visitors. The trend of "Heading to Shanghai after work on Friday" has gained popularity on South Korean social media, particularly among younger travelers. More than 900,000 South Korean tourists visited Shanghai in 2025.

According to a report released by the South Korean polling agency Hankook Research, South Koreans' average favorability rating toward China reached its highest level since April 2020.

Looking ahead, Shanghai plans to deepen China-South Korea cooperation in three areas.

The city will leverage platforms, including the China International Import Expo, to expand trade in services and digital trade. It will strengthen industrial collaboration in competitive sectors such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and the green economy, encouraging joint innovation. Finally, Shanghai will advance people-to-people exchanges by implementing the cultural and tourism exchange cooperation agreement signed with Seoul in June 2025.