Shanghai International Studies University Calls for Designers for Citywalk Routes

​International students from Shanghai International Studies University. [Photo: Official WeChat account of SISU Office of International Student Affairs (ID: "Study_in_SISU" ]

Do you have a favorite walking route in Shanghai? Now’s your chance to design it and bring it to life! SISU’s "Explore Shanghai, Read China" citywalk route recommender event of the 7th SISU International Student Art Festival is calling for creative ideas. Turn your unique discoveries into a shareable exploration guide, and the most outstanding designs will be implemented — with creators becoming the official "Recommenders" to lead the journey.

Who can participate

Current international students of SISU and Chinese students enrolled in the School of Chinese Studies and Exchange.

What to do

Design a creative Shanghai citywalk route.

1. Key dimensions

Route theme, starting and ending points, core locations (3-5), target participants, itinerary arrangements, and experience design.

2. Theme suggestions

History and culture, Shanghai-style architecture, art and riverfront, food discovery, campus surroundings, night strolls, etc.

What to submit

PowerPoint + Registration Form

1. Proposal

PowerPoint (5-8 slides) or Word document, with illustrations and text, including route maps, representative photos, schedule, and budget estimates.

2. Registration form

Download by scanning the QR code below.

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How to register

yuyiwen@shisu.edu.cn。

Submit the completed registration form to yuyiwen@shisu.edu.cn.

Email subject: Citywalk—Student ID—Name

Deadline: Before 16:00, May 25, 2026

What you'll gain

1. Route implementation

Outstanding routes will be added to the "SISU International Student Citywalk Premium Routes Library", named by you and brought to life in reality.

2. Official appointment

Outstanding designers will be named "SISU Citywalk Recommenders" and receive a certificate of appointment.

3. Funding support

Activity funds will be provided for implemented routes.

4. Honors and incentives

Prizes, certificates, and priority participation in future activities.

Selection process

1. Preliminary selection

The Office of International Student Affairs will organize a judging panel to select one-third of the submissions for the shortlist.

2. On-site presentation

Shortlisted participants will give a 5-8 minute presentation, which will be scored by the judging panel.

3. Results announcement

A total of 2-6 outstanding routes will be selected and announced at the art festival award ceremony.

Important notes

1. Safety first

Route design should prioritize traffic safety and walking intensity, avoid high-risk areas, and ensure participant safety.

2. Respect local culture and the environment

In route design and follow-up activities, respect local communities, residents, and cultural customs, and practice responsible and eco-friendly behavior[SW4] .

3. Originality encouraged

Explore Shanghai’s lesser-known corners and unique perspectives; however, ensure the content is original. Plagiarism or infringement will result in disqualification.

4. Be creative

Combine photography, short videos, hand-drawn maps, and other formats to make your route design more visually impactful and shareable.

5. AI assistance is allowed for this activity. If used, clearly indicate which parts were generated by AI.

Measure Shanghai with your steps, and share its story from your perspective. We look forward to your unique designs!

For inquiries, please visit Room 204, Building 2, Hongkou Campus, Shanghai International Studies University, or send an email to: yuyiwen@shisu.edu.cn / zhangxinyu@shisu.edu.cn.