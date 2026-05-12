Shanghai Opens Applications for 2026 Shipping Innovation Projects

​A container terminal at Shanghai Port on Feb 14, 2026. [Photo/VCG]

The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Transport began accepting applications for the 2026 modern shipping service innovation projects on April 15, aiming to accelerate the development of Shanghai into an international shipping center and promote the high-quality development of modern shipping services.

According to the notice, eligible projects must have been completed and achieved results between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026.

Priority will be given to projects in the following areas:

Shipping technology innovation: Supporting the innovative application of advanced technologies in ports, shipping, airports, aviation, cruise services, safety, digitalization, and green development.

High-end shipping service innovation: Encouraging innovation in high-end shipping services and participation in the formulation, promotion and application of rules, standards, indexes, contract templates, or standard forms related to international shipping and aviation governance.

Major research outcomes: Supporting enterprises and institutions in conducting research on key challenges, emerging issues and innovative approaches related to the development of the international shipping center and regional port-shipping integration, with the aim of promoting sustainable development and enhancing international influence and global resource allocation capacity.

Other innovative initiatives supporting Shanghai's drive to become an international shipping center.

Application process

Applications should be submitted through the "Funding Support" (资金扶持) section on "Suishendui", Shanghai's unified online platform for accessing and redeeming policy benefits for enterprises.

Key deadlines

Online application deadline: 5:30 pm, June 30, 2026

Application confirmation deadline: 5:30 pm, July 10, 2026

Applications not confirmed before the deadline will be automatically deemed confirmed.

Applicants are responsible for the authenticity of submitted materials. False information will result in disqualification from this year's evaluation and next year's application, and may lead to further action in accordance with relevant regulations.

For inquiries:

Shipping division of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Transport: 021-2311-5335

Technical support: 139-6405-3882