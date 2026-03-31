Shanghai sees surge in inbound international travelers

​Inbound travelers queue for border inspection at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection]

Shanghai recorded a 25.7 percent year-on-year increase in inbound foreign travelers this year, with 1.39 million arrivals as of March 28.

Over 886,000 foreign travelers entered under visa-free and 240-hour visa-free transit policies, accounting for 63.8 percent of total inbound foreign traveler arrivals.

From the beginning of the year, Shanghai's immigration inspection authorities have processed more than 10 million cross-border trips, including approximately 5.06 million departures and 4.95 million arrivals, up 2.6 percent and 3.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Cross-border passenger trips through cruise terminals reached 305,000 during the same period.

Authorities have also introduced measures to improve immigration clearance efficiency, including the online submission of arrival cards.