Shanghai Ship Design Institute Adds New Vessel to Tuna Offshore Series

​Shengli 295 is docked at a terminal. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

The Tuna A160 Shengli 295, a 10,000 kW multifunctional offshore guard and rescue vessel built for Shengli Oilfield, has entered service at Shengli Port in Longkou, Shandong province. The vessel joins the Tuna offshore engineering series developed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.

Constructed by Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, the vessel ranks among China's top offshore engineering ships in overall performance, marking a new milestone in the country’s maritime emergency support equipment capabilities.

The ship measures 81 meters in length, with a beam of 18 meters, a molded depth of 7.8 meters, and a design full-load draft of 6.2 meters. It features a bollard pull of 160 metric tons and a maximum speed of 16 knots.

Equipped with B2 ice-class reinforcement, unrestricted navigation capability, a FiFi 2 external firefighting system, and a DP2 dynamic positioning system, the vessel can perform core offshore tasks such as emergency guard and rescue operations, platform towing and relocation, material supply and transportation, and external firefighting and rescue, with an endurance of up to 30 days.

The Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute has developed a comprehensive portfolio of Tuna-branded vessels, including anchor-handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels, offshore wind farm operation and maintenance vessels, oilfield production enhancement operation support vessels, and comprehensive survey vessels.

Key clients include major domestic energy companies such as China National Offshore Oil Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation.

The institute emphasized that it will continue to advance offshore engineering vessel design and contribute to domestically developed shipbuilding expertise in China's marine development.