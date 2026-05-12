[City News]

Shanghai to Advance Major Projects, Including Line 22, Grand Opera House

by shanghaigov
May 12, 2026
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​An aerial view of the Shanghai Grand Opera House. [Photo/WeChat account: shanghaifabu]

Shanghai plans to invest 255 billion yuan ($37.5 billion) in major projects in 2026. The plan covers 184 confirmed projects, including 16 scheduled to begin construction, 22 expected to be substantially completed, and 14 in the preparatory stage.

Key projects include the Shanghai Industrial Museum in Huangpu district, scheduled for completion by June 2027.

The Shanghai Grand Opera House, designed as a hub for creation, performance, production, and education, aims to become a world-class cultural landmark. Now undergoing specialized acceptance procedures, it is expected to open to the public later this year.

Track laying for Shanghai Rail Transit Line 22, linking Pudong New Area to Chongming Island, has been completed. The line is expected to meet the conditions for opening within the year.

In addition, the Regulations on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Towns in Shanghai took effect on March 1. The city will focus on implementing the regulations, ensuring proper management of historic and cultural towns, and refining related supporting policies.

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