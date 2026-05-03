Shanghai to Stage New Production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

​Cooper Grodin in the immersive production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, performs at Bocom New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center in Shanghai in 2024. [Photos provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Shanghai Grand Theatre will present a new staged-concert production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 from May 15 to 24.

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is a musical by Dave Malloy based on Leo Tolstoy's epic novel War and Peace. In 2024, the theatre created an immersive production of the musical, with 48 shows taking place, viewed by more than 45,000 people.

The theater announced the revival of the show with a new cast and stage design at a conference on April 29.

​The cast of the new staged-concert production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is pictured at Duoyun Bookstore on the 52nd floor of Shanghai Tower on April 29. [Photos provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

While the 2024 version focused on grand ballroom scenes and immersive interactions, the upcoming staged-concert version will emphasize delicate emotional penetration, making the music and performance the core of the stage, according to Hu Xiaoqing, director of the new production.

"It will be a version with staging, dramatic scenes, and dance, much richer than just standing and singing," she said.

Cooper Grodin, whose performance as the hero Pierre won high acclaim two years ago, will again take the leading role, while Natasha, the heroine, will be played by Grace Mouat, who is from the West End, London, and was in China last year as a member of the cast of the musical Six.

Since its premiere in 2012, the Great Comet has graced Broadway in the United States and the West End in London, the United Kingdom, and has been performed in multiple languages across 11 countries, receiving numerous accolades, including the Tony Award.

Unlike the common practice of simply importing the original version, this edition has Chinese creators at the core from the conceptual stage to stage presentation, transforming an international IP into an artistic expression with a local perspective, Zhang Xiaoding, general manager of the theatre, said.