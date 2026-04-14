Shanghai to Transform into a City of Flowers

​Shanghai is set to stage a citywide international flower show from April 18 to May 10. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Shanghai will transform into a citywide floral showcase as the Shanghai International Flower Show 2026 opens on April 18, running through May 10, with venues extending from central districts to the city's five new suburban towns.

"We're breaking traditional boundaries to create a comprehensive urban flower experience," Zhu Xinjun, deputy director of Shanghai's landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau, said, highlighting the festival's layout of two main venues, 10 sub-venues, and numerous commercial districts.

The Shanghai Botanical Garden, one of the main venues, will host a 40-hectare professional exhibition divided into four specialized zones, while offering 41 distinct floral attractions with more than 400 plant varieties.

Meanwhile, the Huangpu venue will present over 40 themed gardens and more than 60 window displays, with international gardens and floral art galleries adorning commercial areas throughout the district.

The festival will debut 18 new plant varieties selected from submissions by 28 domestic and international organizations, bringing the flowers from the laboratory to urban green spaces.

Beyond exhibitions, the festival will include over 100 activities integrating flowers with culture, commerce, tourism, and sports, while 34 commercial districts will offer themed promotions.

Tourists can navigate the festivities via three flower-themed routes connecting central venues, combining exhibitions, shopping, dining, and accommodation. Sports activities include cycling events, forest half-marathons, and garden yoga sessions.

The festival also focuses on residents' participation with community garden initiatives, plant appreciation events, family gardening activities, and natural education workshops.