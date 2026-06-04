Shanghai Unveils 3-year Plan to Boost MICE Industry

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Shanghai has released a three-year action plan to promote the development of its MICE industry from 2026 to 2028.

MICE refers to meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Under the plan, Shanghai aims to become a more influential MICE destination.

By 2028, the city aims to cultivate a number of international conferences with global influence, welcome more than one million inbound participants for international conferences and incentive travel programs, and host international exhibitions covering a total area of 16 million square meters.

More international organizers, projects, and corporate meetings

Shanghai will work to attract well-known professional conference organizers, exhibition organizers, destination management companies, and other MICE-related organizations.

The city will support professional service providers in areas such as business travel, booth construction, and legal consulting to improve services across the MICE industry chain.

Shanghai will continue to develop major MICE projects, including the China International Import Expo, Lujiazui Forum, Pujiang Innovation Forum, World Artificial Intelligence Conference, and World Design Cities Conference.

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The city will also expand its Shanghai Conference Ambassador mechanism by involving leading figures, well-known entrepreneurs, and academic leaders from emerging fields such as the digital economy and green technology to help attract more association conferences.

Shanghai will also draw on global business networks, including the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai, to attract high-level MICE projects in sectors such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and biomedicine. IBLAC members are also encouraged to hold global board meetings and other senior-level meetings in the city.

Eastern Hub and Hongqiao to host more global events

Shanghai will develop the Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone and Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub as key areas for international MICE activities.

The Eastern Hub will focus on international meetings, with improved conference and exhibition facilities, supporting services, more convenient entry-exit procedures, and customs clearance for goods.

Hongqiao will be developed into a core functional area for the MICE industry, making use of its strengths in exhibitions, business services, transport, and innovation. It will focus on high-end and emerging sectors, including brain-computer interfaces and innovative medical devices.

Better planning and more city experiences for MICE participants

Shanghai will build a citywide MICE event calendar and information-sharing mechanism. Annual schedules of key conferences, exhibitions, sports events, and performances will be released in advance to help organizers and participants plan more easily.

The plan supports closer links between MICE events and tourism, retail, catering, culture, and sports. Measures include ticket-stub benefits, all-in-one and bundled ticket products, and more multi-day travel products for MICE participants.

MICE events will also be linked with major city events such as the Shanghai Shopping Festival, Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, Shanghai Tourism Festival, and Tourism Plus Shanghai.

Districts and functional areas will also be encouraged to build electronic maps covering dining, shopping, culture, and leisure around MICE venues.

Easier services for overseas visitors and organizers

Shanghai will improve its one-stop services for MICE-related businesses through the Government Online-Offline Shanghai platform, with enhanced industry data functions and streamlined approval procedures.

For overseas participants, Shanghai will upgrade the Easy Go platform by adding a dedicated MICE service section. It will provide convenient measures related to visa-free policies, departure tax refunds, mobile payment, and other services for foreign visitors.