[City News]

Shanghai's Digital Art Impresses Russian APEC Delegate

by shanghaigov
May 20, 2026
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​Arseny Plosskiy (third from left) views a multimedia version of the renowned scroll painting Qingming Shanghe Tu (Along the River During the Qingming Festival) at China Art Museum in Shanghai on May 12, 2026. [Photo by Luo Bin/International Services Shanghai]

Arseny Plosskiy, a Russian delegate attending the APEC Second Senior Officials' Meeting and Related Meetings held from May 11 to 19 in Shanghai, praised the city's blend of cultural heritage and modern development during the meetings.

His itinerary included a visit to the China Art Museum, where he was captivated by a multimedia version of Qingming Shanghe Tu (Along the River During the Qingming Festival), describing its animated depiction of life in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) as "absolutely brilliant".

Plosskiy also explored the CIIE Culture Exhibition Hall, gaining insight into the China International Import Expo and its impact, before visiting Panlong Xintiandi, an urban renewal project that blends the historic character of the ancient town with modern commerce.

He described Shanghai as a "modern city" with a "scent of culture", and highlighted the importance of APEC discussions on telecommunications.

Plosskiy further expressed enthusiasm for experiencing Shanghai's culinary offerings, singling out braised pork in brown sauce as a dish he hoped to try.

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