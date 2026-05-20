[Quick News] Thailand Cancels 60-Day Visa Exemption for 90+ Nations

Thailand cancelled its 60-day visa exemption policy for tourists from 93 countries and territories over national security concerns and to prevent transnational crimes.

The Thai cabinet approved the resolution on Tuesday to revert to the previous entry rules.

The new regulations will take effect 15 days after publication in Thailand's official government journal, the Royal Gazette.

The affected nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and European Schengen countries, will see their visa-free stays reduced from 60 to 30 days.

Travelers from China will also have their stay limit reduced to 30 days, following the permanent bilateral mutual-visa exemption treaty established in 2024.

The Thai government wants to focus on attracting quality tourists rather than simply increasing visitor numbers, said Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul.

He noted that the Visa Policy Committee will review visa arrangements on a country-by-country basis.