​A medical helicopter takes off from the rooftop helipad of Huashan Hospital on July 14, 2004. On that day, the Shanghai hospital successfully passed the FIA's acceptance inspection for F1 race aerial medical rescue services. [Photo/Xinhua]

While 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli celebrated his maiden Formula 1 Grand Prix victory at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix this past weekend, the event also highlighted Shanghai's exceptional emergency response capabilities following a serious crash in a support race.

The swift action came after an incident on March 14 at the Shanghai International Circuit involving a driver in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series. The driver of Car No 21 sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Huashan Hospital via helicopter, with the transfer taking a mere 11 minutes.

The rapid airlift underscored the advanced medical infrastructure in place for the Formula 1 event. For over two decades, Shanghai has hosted the F1 Grand Prix and maintained stringent safety protocols, specifically aligned with the FIA's mandate to transport injured drivers to a designated hospital within 20 minutes of an incident.

Huashan Hospital is located approximately 38 kilometers from the circuit. Ground transport would take a minimum of 30 minutes, and considerably longer during peak traffic, making the helicopter essential for meeting the critical 20-minute window.

In fact, adverse weather conditions can lead to the postponement or rescheduling of races to ensure this timely medical access remains possible.

Shanghai's proactive commitment to safety has been evident since the city first welcomed F1. Huashan Hospital's rooftop helipad — the first of its kind at a medical institution in Shanghai — was approved and operational from the very beginning.

Notably, this marks the first time in 19 actual race events that the air transport system has been formally utilized, demonstrating that the city has maintained a world-class emergency response system.

Following the incident, Porsche Carrera Cup Asia issued a statement confirming that the driver had undergone successful minor surgery and was recovering well.

"The driver is recovering well, and everyone at Porsche Carrera Cup Asia is wishing him a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back on track soon," the statement read.