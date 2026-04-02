Shanghai's intl dining scene expands citywide

​Shanghai is home to a wide range of international cuisines. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai's international dining scene is becoming more widespread, extending beyond traditional downtown hotspots.

The 2025 Shanghai Global Gourmet Index, based on a survey of 9,415 restaurants in the city, offers a snapshot of how the landscape is evolving.

Among the six major cuisine categories in the index, restaurants serving cuisines from the Americas posted the fastest growth, rising from 1,199 in 2023 to 1,616 in 2025. Much of that increase was driven by branded chain fast-food outlets.

Restaurants serving general Western cuisine — a category covering venues that blend multiple Western styles rather than focusing on a single national cuisine — rose from 1,775 to 2,106.

​A chart shows the shares of six major international cuisines in Shanghai.

Large commercial complexes have become major hubs for international dining, hosting 3,142 such restaurants, or 33.4 percent of the 9,415 venues included in the index. Examples include Global Harbor, Zhenru Unipark Max, Ruihong Xintiandi Sun Palace, and the Dapuqiao branch of Shanghai Sun Moon Light Center, each with more than 25 international restaurants.

The data also points to a gradual shift in the distribution of international restaurants from central districts to suburban districts.

The number of such restaurants in Shanghai's seven central districts — Huangpu, Jing'an, Hongkou, Xuhui, Changning, Putuo and Yangpu — fell from 4,548 in 2023 to 4,439 in 2025. In contrast, the total in seven suburban districts — Minhang, Jiading, Baoshan, Songjiang, Qingpu, Fengxian and Jinshan — rose from 2,967 to 3,064.