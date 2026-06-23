[City News]

Songjiang Hosts Screen-themed Stamp-collecting Event This Summer

by shanghaigov
June 23, 2026
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During the 2026 Shanghai International Film and TV Festival, the magic of the screen is extending into the streets, scenic attractions, and historical neighborhoods of Songjiang.

The district has launched a stamp-collecting event running from June 12 to Aug 31, inviting visitors to explore film and television locations and other popular destinations across the district.

Visitors can pick up a free film-location stamp booklet at any of eight participating destinations. Together, the destinations feature 10 themed settings:

  • Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park — historical costume setting

  • Shanghai Happy Valley — entertainment setting

  • Shanghai Film Park — old Shanghai, Hong Kong-style, and European-style settings

  • Cangcheng Historical and Cultural Block & Sijing Ancient Town — neighborhood-life setting

  • Pujiang Zhishou Scenic Area — rural setting

  • Thames Town — British-style setting

  • Chenshan Botanical Garden — romantic setting

  • Tianma Xingkong Village — stargazing setting

Visitors can collect a stamp at each themed setting. Those who collect three stamps can receive a set of 11 Songjiang screen-themed postcards featuring images from different filming settings.

Those who collect five stamps will also receive a themed cultural and creative souvenir, while those who collect eight stamps will earn a digital "Songjiang film location explorer" certificate. Visitors who share the certificate on social media will also be entered into a prize draw.

The film-themed postcards..png

​The film-themed postcards. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

Among the highlights is Shanghai Film Park in Chedun town, where visitors can explore three distinct themed sets featuring old Shanghai streetscapes, Hong Kong-style neighborhoods, and European-style architecture.

Since the hit series Blossoms Shanghai aired, the park's recreation of Huanghe Road has become one of its most popular attractions. Fans can also recreate well-known scenes from Romance in the Rain or stroll through shikumen lanes used as a filming location for the drama The Disguiser.

The old Shanghai-themed backlot at the Shanghai Film Park.jpg

​The old Shanghai-themed set at Shanghai Film Park. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

The Hong Kong-style backlot at the Shanghai Film Park.jpg

​The Hong Kong-style set at Shanghai Film Park. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

The European-style backlot at the Shanghai Film Park..jpg

​The European-style set at Shanghai Film Park. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

The stamp booklet also serves as a discount booklet, offering special deals at participating attractions, hotels, and shops across Songjiang.

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