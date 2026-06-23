Songjiang Hosts Screen-themed Stamp-collecting Event This Summer

During the 2026 Shanghai International Film and TV Festival, the magic of the screen is extending into the streets, scenic attractions, and historical neighborhoods of Songjiang.

The district has launched a stamp-collecting event running from June 12 to Aug 31, inviting visitors to explore film and television locations and other popular destinations across the district.

Visitors can pick up a free film-location stamp booklet at any of eight participating destinations. Together, the destinations feature 10 themed settings:

Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park — historical costume setting

Shanghai Happy Valley — entertainment setting

Shanghai Film Park — old Shanghai, Hong Kong-style, and European-style settings

Cangcheng Historical and Cultural Block & Sijing Ancient Town — neighborhood-life setting

Pujiang Zhishou Scenic Area — rural setting

Thames Town — British-style setting

Chenshan Botanical Garden — romantic setting

Tianma Xingkong Village — stargazing setting

Visitors can collect a stamp at each themed setting. Those who collect three stamps can receive a set of 11 Songjiang screen-themed postcards featuring images from different filming settings.

Those who collect five stamps will also receive a themed cultural and creative souvenir, while those who collect eight stamps will earn a digital "Songjiang film location explorer" certificate. Visitors who share the certificate on social media will also be entered into a prize draw.

​The film-themed postcards. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

Among the highlights is Shanghai Film Park in Chedun town, where visitors can explore three distinct themed sets featuring old Shanghai streetscapes, Hong Kong-style neighborhoods, and European-style architecture.

Since the hit series Blossoms Shanghai aired, the park's recreation of Huanghe Road has become one of its most popular attractions. Fans can also recreate well-known scenes from Romance in the Rain or stroll through shikumen lanes used as a filming location for the drama The Disguiser.

​The old Shanghai-themed set at Shanghai Film Park. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

​The Hong Kong-style set at Shanghai Film Park. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

​The European-style set at Shanghai Film Park. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

The stamp booklet also serves as a discount booklet, offering special deals at participating attractions, hotels, and shops across Songjiang.