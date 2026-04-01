Spinal surgery restores Malaysian patient's hand function

​Mr. Chan (middle) and the medical team at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Naval Medical University. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Doctors at a Shanghai hospital successfully performed a surgery on a 54-year-old Malaysian patient, restoring function to his hands that had been severely impaired by a rare spinal condition.

The patient surnamed Chan had been diagnosed with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL) in his cervical spine, a condition in which the ligament behind the vertebrae hardens and compresses the spinal cord.

As the condition worsened, for Chan, simply daily tasks like buttoning a shirt, using chopsticks, and holding a pen to write had become extremely difficult challenges.

Local doctors told him bluntly that while surgery was possible, it carried a high risk of relapse, which plunged Chan into despair.

At the time, a Malaysian doctor advised Chan to seek treatment in Shanghai where he learned about a new technique called ACAF that might cure his condition.

Chan then came to the Second Affiliated Hospital of Naval Medical University in Shanghai. By the time, his condition was still deteriorating — not only had his hands lost function, but even his walking had become unsteady.

After thoroughly assessing Chan’s condition, Doctor Shi Jiangang proposed a surgical approach: moving the entire ossified ligamentous block and the affected vertebra forward to relieve pressure on the spinal cord, rather than manipulating it directly.

Chan underwent a surgery lasting more than four hours, during which doctors successfully removed the "stone" pressing on his spine.

When Chan awoke from anesthesia, a surge of joy rushed through him — the persistent numbness was gone. His fingers could move again.

After the surgery, Chan quickly regained hand function and mobility.

Since the 1990s, Doctor Shi and his hospital's spine team have devoted more than two decades to researching and refining the ACAF technique, offering a new treatment for patients worldwide.

Expressing his gratitude, Chan said the Chinese doctors had restored not only his functionality but also his hope.