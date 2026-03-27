Spring fun in Putuo: Explore parks for family bonding

With spring in full bloom, Shanghai's Putuo district is turning its parks into family-friendly destinations, where vibrant seasonal scenery meets free non-motorized play facilities, offering children a full day of outdoor fun.

Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park

The Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park blends natural landscapes with interactive play to create a vibrant outdoor haven for families. Home to the largest sandpit along Putuo's Suzhou Creek, the park features boat installations and lookout platforms where children can explore freely.

​The sandpit in Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park. [Photo/Putuo district administration of culture and tourism]

Address: Junction of West Guangfu Road and Zhenguang Road

TOP Central Park

TOP Central Park is an open green space that blends natural ecology with modern design. The park features a non-motorized playground with brightly colored slides, climbing nets and sandpits. Children can run freely across the lawns and explore every corner, turning a simple visit into a full outdoor adventure.

​A modern playground at TOP Central Park. [Photo/Putuo district administration of culture and tourism]

Address: No 63, Lane 450, Dunhuang Road

Qidonglin Park

Step into the pinecone-themed playground at Qidonglin Park and it feels like entering a fairytale world inspired by nature. Pinecone-shaped slides, climbing nets and charming stools bring a playful, nature-based design to life.

​The pinecone-shaped play facilities at Qidonglin Park. [Photo/Putuo district administration of culture and tourism]

Address: East side of No 1012 Wuwei Road