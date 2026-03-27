[City News]

Spring fun in Putuo: Explore parks for family bonding

by shanghaigov
March 27, 2026
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With spring in full bloom, Shanghai's Putuo district is turning its parks into family-friendly destinations, where vibrant seasonal scenery meets free non-motorized play facilities, offering children a full day of outdoor fun.

Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park

The Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park blends natural landscapes with interactive play to create a vibrant outdoor haven for families. Home to the largest sandpit along Putuo's Suzhou Creek, the park features boat installations and lookout platforms where children can explore freely.

The sandpit in Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park.jpg

​The sandpit in Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park. [Photo/Putuo district administration of culture and tourism]

Address: Junction of West Guangfu Road and Zhenguang Road

TOP Central Park

TOP Central Park is an open green space that blends natural ecology with modern design. The park features a non-motorized playground with brightly colored slides, climbing nets and sandpits. Children can run freely across the lawns and explore every corner, turning a simple visit into a full outdoor adventure.

TOP Central Park.png

​A modern playground at TOP Central Park. [Photo/Putuo district administration of culture and tourism]

Address: No 63, Lane 450, Dunhuang Road

Qidonglin Park

Step into the pinecone-themed playground at Qidonglin Park and it feels like entering a fairytale world inspired by nature. Pinecone-shaped slides, climbing nets and charming stools bring a playful, nature-based design to life.

Qidonglin Park.jpg

​The pinecone-shaped play facilities at Qidonglin Park. [Photo/Putuo district administration of culture and tourism]

Address: East side of No 1012 Wuwei Road

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