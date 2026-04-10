Where to See the City at its Most Colorful

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show is set to open on April 18. As key components of the event, several flower exhibitions have already launched across the city. From rare botanical art displays and fairy tale-inspired flower fields to a grand forest blossom exhibition and a classical garden crabapple display, these citywide events offer visitors a horticultural feast throughout the spring.

Floral Wonderland 2026

When: Now through May 20

Where: Shanghai Expo Culture Park, Pudong New Area

​Wisteria cascades like a purple waterfall at Shanghai Expo Culture Park. [Photo/Shanghai Expo Culture Park]

As the featured event linked to the flower show, Floral Wonderland 2026 opened on Feb 14 at Shanghai Expo Culture Park. The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the How Art Museum, bringing together seven leading contemporary artists from China and abroad and showcasing 19 large-scale sculptures. Together with rare plants, these works create 16 themed attractions and three art clusters.

The exhibition's highlight is a collection of more than 500 rare flowering trees and shrubs, including weeping plum, weeping cherry, azaleas, and wisteria, many of which are making their Shanghai debut. Among them are two olive trees over 1,000 years old.

From April through May, dozens of wisteria varieties will cascade like waterfalls, while new German iris cultivars create a striking rainbow of color. Throughout the exhibition, visitors can also enjoy a vibrant lineup of cultural activities featuring art and design products along with gourmet offerings.

Shanghai International Flower Show at Miracle Garden

When: Now through June 8

Where: Miracle Garden, Minhang district

​A statue of the Little Prince stands amid a sea of flowers at Miracle Garden. [Photos/Minhang district government]

At Miracle Garden, this year's biggest draw is the immersive recreation of the classic fairy tale, The Little Prince. Iconic scenes, including the rose-covered wall and the Little Prince with the fox, have been faithfully brought to life. With each step evoking a storybook moment, the garden has become one of spring's most romantic destinations.

Meanwhile, 300,000 flowers bloom in succession, with tulips, roses and hydrangeas creating a changing display through the season. Six Shanghai universities, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University, and Tongji University, have joined forces to create six themed artistic gardens, blending design aesthetics with campus culture for a vibrant, youthful touch.

The 25th Urban Forest Flower Show

When: Now through May 10

Where: Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park, Yangpu district

​The 25th Urban Forest Flower Show features a variety of floral art installations. [Photos/Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park]

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park is presenting the 25th Urban Forest Flower Show. This year's exhibition features five major themed zones, offering a forest feast of blooming flowers.

New immersive nature-inspired art installations have been added throughout the park. One combines a replica of an ancient tree, an acorn-shaped wooden cabin, and colorful, abstract curved structures, serving as both a photo spot and a small performance space. Another merges oversized picture frames, palettes, and paintbrushes with flowers and plants, as if painting spring colors into the forest.

The themed market at Camphor Square brings together food trucks, cultural and creative products, and hands-on craft experiences. The park also offers a series of free public activities, including forest science education, nature journaling, and botanical art creation.

People's Park Crabapple Cultural Festival

When: Mid-to-late April for peak blooms

Where: People's Park, Huangpu district

​Crabapple flowers in full bloom at People's Park. [Photo/Huangpu district government]

Crabapple blossoms are now drawing visitors to People's Park, where more than 1,000 crabapple trees are nearing peak bloom. The pink blossoms of weeping crabapples cluster on cascading branches. A light breeze sets the flowers swaying, capturing the understated elegance of traditional Chinese aesthetics.