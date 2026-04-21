[City News]

World Industrial Design Association Launched in Shanghai

by shanghaigov
April 21, 2026
Share Article:
69e5bdf0a310d68600fbfd14.jpeg

​The World Industrial Design Association is established in Shanghai on April 18. [Photo provided to China Daily Website]

The World Industrial Design Association was established in Shanghai on April 18, with the aim of promoting the deep integration of global industrial design and industry-academia-research collaboration, enhancing the development level of global industrial design, and building an open, collaborative and efficient innovation ecosystem.

The association is approved by the State Council, co-established by University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, China Industrial Design Association, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other industrial design organizations, enterprises, universities, institutions, and individuals. Its secretariat is set in University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.

The first batch of founding members of the association includes 168 units and individuals from 23 countries and regions around the world, with connections in more than 60 countries. Its first general meeting was held in University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with Zhu Xinyuan, president of the university, serving as the chairman.

"Our vision is to use industrial design as a link to promote the sharing and prosperity of global industrial civilization," Zhu said.

The stated aims of the association are to encourage open dialogue, collaborative innovation, and shared endeavors in the global design community, becoming an important bridge across regions, disciplines, fields and cultures.

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Five Chinese State-Owned Firms Jointly Set Up Rocket Launch Company in Shanghai
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
Five Chinese State-Owned Firms Jointly Set Up Rocket Launch Company in Shanghai
@ yicaiglobalLineMay 6, 2026
Second-Hand Home Sales in Shanghai Hit Decade High in April
[City News]
Second-Hand Home Sales in Shanghai Hit Decade High in April
Second-Hand Home Sales in Shanghai Hit Decade High in April
Five Major Cultural and Tourism Projects Signed in Shanghai
[City News]
Five Major Cultural and Tourism Projects Signed in Shanghai
Five Major Cultural and Tourism Projects Signed in Shanghai
Shanghai on Track for Rail Stations, Airport Facelift in Next 2 Years
[City News]
Shanghai on Track for Rail Stations, Airport Facelift in Next 2 Years
Shanghai on Track for Rail Stations, Airport Facelift in Next 2 Years

Popular Reads

Tourist Banned From Mount Emei for 3 Years After Shoving Protected Monkey
1

Tourist Banned From Mount Emei for 3 Years After Shoving Protected Monkey

Global Youth Forum To Fuel Tech Innovation
2

Global Youth Forum To Fuel Tech Innovation

China Eastern to Launch First Direct Flight From Shanghai to Georgia
3

China Eastern to Launch First Direct Flight From Shanghai to Georgia

Nation's First International Data Cooperation Pilot Program Launched in Shanghai
4

Nation's First International Data Cooperation Pilot Program Launched in Shanghai