World Industrial Design Association Launched in Shanghai

​The World Industrial Design Association is established in Shanghai on April 18. [Photo provided to China Daily Website]

The World Industrial Design Association was established in Shanghai on April 18, with the aim of promoting the deep integration of global industrial design and industry-academia-research collaboration, enhancing the development level of global industrial design, and building an open, collaborative and efficient innovation ecosystem.

The association is approved by the State Council, co-established by University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, China Industrial Design Association, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other industrial design organizations, enterprises, universities, institutions, and individuals. Its secretariat is set in University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.

The first batch of founding members of the association includes 168 units and individuals from 23 countries and regions around the world, with connections in more than 60 countries. Its first general meeting was held in University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with Zhu Xinyuan, president of the university, serving as the chairman.

"Our vision is to use industrial design as a link to promote the sharing and prosperity of global industrial civilization," Zhu said.

The stated aims of the association are to encourage open dialogue, collaborative innovation, and shared endeavors in the global design community, becoming an important bridge across regions, disciplines, fields and cultures.