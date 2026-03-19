World's largest LNG dual-fuel container ship delivered

​CMA CGM Grand Palais is delivered on March 17 on Changxing Island in Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

The world's largest 24,000-TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container ship, CMA CGM Grand Palais, was delivered in Shanghai on March 17, more than seven months ahead of schedule.

Constructed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, the vessel is the 20th large container ship and the 15th LNG dual-fuel container ship Hudong-Zhonghua has built for French shipping and logistics group CMA CGM.

The vessel measures 399 meters in length — roughly equivalent to four soccer fields — with a beam of 61.3 meters, a depth of 33.5 meters, and a designed draft of 14.5 meters. It will operate on Mediterranean routes.

This LNG-powered giant has a clean power endurance range of nearly 20,000 nautical miles. Compared with traditional fuel oil ships, the vessel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 20 percent, nitrogen oxides by 85 percent, and particulate matters and sulfur oxides by 99 percent.

CMA CGM plans to have around 200 dual-fuel container ships in operation by 2031.

CMA CGM Grand Palais is the 101st container ship delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua. The Shanghai-based shipbuilder is improving construction efficiency and quality by applying advanced techniques such as digital hatch installation, 3D digital scanning, and modular assembly.