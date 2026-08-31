[SH Buzz] August 11 NEW Places: Rooftops, French Buffets & JUJU

August has ended up being a really interesting month for openings in Shanghai, so we definitely suggest reading through this edition (and forwarding it to your foodie friends for future inspiration). 11 New openings, including the announcement of what is replacing The Cannery, the Ottimo group makes an appearance, and we even have a French Buffet in town now. Read past the fold...

Credit: Ti Gong

1st Up: Beloved Korean-Bund institution JUJU is reopening The hottest news of the summer, JUJU – a free-flow Korean BBQ joint previously situated at Three on the Bund that closed in 2021 – is back, baby! Mark Klingspon (owner of the Cannery) is reviving this Shanghai mainstay in none other than the previous Cannery space on Yuyuan Road. "JUJU always felt like a job unfinished…like the right thing at the wrong time. Now that Korean food has really hit its stride in Shanghai, we feel those vibes that set us apart previously still give us a place to play," says Klingspon. They have a super talented Chinese street artist from Shenzhen in town these days, and they are redoing the entire space.

Credit: Ti Gong

The star of the show is, of course, the meat – a carefully curated selection of 6+ cuts by JUJU's "Beef and Ganbei Director," Luis of UYYU Uruguay Wagyu. Aside from charcoal smoke-imbued meats, expect home-style comfort classics like doenjang jjigae, beef bone soellongtang, dwaeji kalbi (spice-rubbed pork ribs), and buldak "fire chicken," plus some fun fusions like K-poutine and K-churros with makgeoli cream, miso salted caramel, and gochugaru-berry jam. On the drinks front, there will be eight tap beers, highballs, slushies, whiskeys, and – of course – lots of soju, makgeoli, and somaek (soju-beer) bombs! "Before moving to Shanghai, I worked in Seoul for two years and fell in love with the city's food and drink culture. JUJU is an homage to backstreet BBQs where rounds of drinks in the eponymous JUJU tent bars lasted until sunrise," adds Klingspon. And to mirror that vibe, JUJU will sport an audio bar with a vinyl DJ and MC set-up featuring a hip hop and K-pop playlist, free-flow food and heavy drink deals, a massive graffiti display as the space's focal point, and bombs, bombs, and more soju bombs! Look forward to an opening around mid-September with over 100 seats for BBQ, plus another 60 seats scattered throughout the dining and bar area. JUJU, Room 106, 1107 Yuyuan Rd

2) Wine-Bar: Horse & Cow by Ottimo Group Credit: Sophie Steiner

A new New World-focused wine bar and bistro from the Ottimo Group, Horse and Cow is drawing big crowds along Xiangyang Road with its daily 99-yuan, two-hour free-flow wine deal. In case you aren't familiar (you probably are), Ottimo Group is behind these institutions: SOiF

Vinism

Suzie's

The Warehouse

Ottimo

Le Daily

Japanese izakaya Ma-ai-ki These guys know wine, and Horse and Cow is no exception. The wine list is extensive, matched with a variety of Italian fusion pasta plates, mostly falling in the 58-88 yuan range. There are also tap beers, basic cocktails, and a bass-thumping sound system, ideal for spilling onto the street, a glass of wine in hand, as the weather mellows. Horse & Cow, 4-1 Xiangyang Rd N.

3) Wine Bar - Neighbors on Jiaozhou Road Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Ti Gong

Another wine bar worth the stopover, Neighbors on Jiaozhou Road swung open its doors earlier this summer, serving coffee by day and wine pours by night, with a particular emphasis on champagne, sparkling wine, and whites. Wines are available by both the glass and bottle, with simple snacks, like jamon iberico, to match. Neighbors, 397-10, Jiaozhou Rd

4) Italian Fine Dining – Molo Di Dario is the second expansion of Dario's Empire Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The cross-cultural Chef Dario, of upscale Italian-Chinese open kitchen Cucina di Dario (which we wrote about here), has expanded his empire by opening Molo di Dario at the beginning of August on the first floor of the same building, on the always-bustling corner of Wuding and Yanping Road. While Cucina di Dario is a highly experimental, ever-changing prix fixe menu that combines Dario's polyglot origins (born in Wenzhou, raised in northern Italy) into one unified culinary philosophy, Molo di Dario offers more classics and à la carte daily specials options, yet still focusing on the same charcoal-grilled, China-sourced seafood ethos. Meaning "harbor" in Italian, it's no surprise that many of the signatures spotlight the bounty of China's waters, like wood-grilled yellow croaker, South China striped cuttlefish, and seafood risotto. Molo di Dario, Room 101, 1101 Wuding Rd

5) Yunnan Eatery – 送送 (Song Song) by FINE Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Adding to the long list of Yunnan- style eateries in Shanghai comes another, 送送 (Song Song) by FINE, backed by the same team as Oror by FINE, one of the city's hottest Bangkok-style canteens. The same idea of taking everyday, home-style dishes coupled with sophisticated plating and high-quality ingredients applies here, this time covering Yunnan's diverse minority population's cuisines. Think passion fruit sour fish slices, pu ' er shredded lemon chicken salad, fried pork ribs with mint and lemongrass, stir-fried beef with sour bamboo shoots, and more, all available along Yanqing Rd – much more convenient than a flight to western China. 送送 (Song Song) by FINE, Room 103-105, 110 Yanqing Rd

6) A French-Inspired Buffet – Classique Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

French-inspired buffet restaurant Classique recently opened along Beijing Rd W., particularly geared toward workers in the area seeking cheap and cheerful Western fare. For 98 yuan during lunch hours (11:30am-2pm) and 198 yuan for dinner (6-10pm), enjoy unlimited access to an expansive spread of duck leg confit , roasted chicken, papillote white fish, beef bourguignon , braised chicken hearts in red wine, seafood gratin, croque monsieur, quiche Lorraine, chicken rillete , pork terrine, ratatouille, and loads more dishes, plus a baker's dozen worth of dessert options. In short, come with a full appetite…and probably some stretchy pants. Classique, 1124-2 Beijing Rd W.

7) East Meets West Bistro – The Blend Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Another East-meets-West modern bistro, The Blend is just that – a blend of gastronomic offerings from around the globe, highlighting both classics and fusion through Western techniques and Chinese ingredients. This Tongren Road resto -bar serves flavor-forward plates that adhere to the Chinese philosophy of seasonal cooking, where "every dish is a dialogue about terroir ." Look forward to rare Yunnan mountain mushrooms, seasonal East China Sea catches, fiery spices of Hunan and Sichuan provinces , against the backdrop of French-style sauces. The dining experience is about "deconstruction, reconstruction, collision and fusion," the venue's tagline. The Blend, Room L115, 88 Tongren Rd

8) All-Day Xinjiang & Middle Eastern Dining: Urban Stroll Credit: Ti Gong

More than just a grab-and-go restaurant, Urban Stroll is an all-day dining restaurant and shisha bar with an emphasis on Middle Eastern flavors. Situated along Tianping Road , diners are invited to try a wide variety of rice pilaf dishes, served up with all manner of lamb meat, pumpkin-filled steamed manti dumplings, and baked samsa . Pro tip: Don't miss the Dubai pudding dessert, a chocolate-pistachio lovers' dream. Urban Stroll, Room 101, 1331 Fuxing Rd M.

9) Pocket-Friendly Thai-Bistro – 蓬蓬 Pongpong Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Thai bistro fare is Shanghai's latest obsession, and another joint is added to the already stellar lineup with 蓬蓬 Pongpong on Sinan Rd , a pocket-friendly ode to the Land of Smiles. Elevated Thai classics – like pad krapao with a runny egg yolk, green curry, seafood tom yum, red curry, stir-fried water spinach, and mango sticky rice are on offer, with most sharing plates falling in the 58-98 yuan range. The first floor is centered around one large communal table, flanked by smaller two-person tables, a bar counter, and plants abound, while upstairs features more mixed seating for different-sized parties. 蓬蓬 Pongpong, 36-1 Sinan Rd

10) New Bar – Bar P.J. by Yifu Jiang Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

As Shanghai's cocktail scene reaches new heights, another watering hole seems to open every day. This time it's Bar P.J. by Yifu Jiang, of Bar O.J., conveniently located next door on Shaanxi Rd S . The retro furnishings are amped up by playful touches – like Hawaiian shirt-clad bartenders and pineapples lining the wall, a nod to the bar's full name, Pineapple Juice. The menu is equally playful, with tiki and other fruit-inspired libations, like a shiso and jalapeño margarita, a tequila soda of sorts with watermelon and matcha granita, and a pineapple coconut Irish coffee. Following its grand opening on July 31, Bar P.J. has already welcomed several guest shifts, like Chiang Mai's White Rabbit Speakeasy and Harold Wu of La Escapada, cementing its position in Shanghai's bar industry. Bar P.J., 2/F, 76 Shaanxi Rd S.

11) New Rooftop Terrace – Opia Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong