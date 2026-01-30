China's 2026 Spring Festival Box Office Set to Shine with Diverse Lineup

Credit: Ti Gong

An array of new films have announced their release dates for the 2026 Spring Festival holiday, which runs from February 15 to 23 this year. The nine-day holiday has been dubbed the "longest-ever" Chinese New Year break, one of the most important time slots for cinema. While China's box office continues to rise, diverse entertainment content is also capturing global audiences. Viewer preferences vary significantly across regions, including Southeast Asia, North America, East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. One of China's major online entertainment platforms iQiyi recorded a remarkable 114.5 percent year-on-year increase in global views in 2025. Overseas audiences are showing strong demand for high-quality Chinese films, dramas and animations.

Credit: Ti Gong

Southeast Asians prefer localized and dubbed content, while North Americans watch Chinese dramas, animation and music reality shows. East Asian viewers prefer suspense and detective shows, while Middle Eastern and North African viewers prefer Chinese military content. Chinese animation, in particular, witnessed a breakout year. The "Ne Zha" film franchise captivated a large international audience, highlighting the worldwide appeal of Chinese mythology. The new movies set to release during the Spring Festival holiday have already created a well-structured and wide-ranging lineup. Many of these films will be distributed overseas, too.

'Year of the Dog' Release date: February 14

Credit: Ti Gong

The family film mixes mystery, action and comedy. It has also set a record in Chinese cinema for the largest number of real dogs involved in shooting. The film follows a retired police dog trainer and his dog's efforts to rescue the beloved dogs of their neighborhood after they mysteriously disappear overnight. After they embark on the rescue mission, they become entangled in the schemes of a criminal gang. The film features 273 well-trained dogs from over 30 breeds, including Labradors, Huskies, Corgis and Border Collies, who play all the dog characters.

'La La Land' Release date: February 14

Credit: Ti Gong

The American romantic musical film by Damien Chazelle has announced a re-release on the Chinese mainland in IMAX, marking the film's 10th anniversary. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the film tells the story of Sebastian, a pianist, and Mia, an actress, as they pursue their passions and achieve success in their respective fields. The film made history at the 74th Golden Globe Awards by winning all seven categories it was nominated for and went on to claim six awards at the 89th Academy Awards.

'Pegasus 3' Release date: February 17

Credit: Ti Gong

Directed by writer and car racer Han Han, the film follows Zhang Chi as he makes a comeback after devastating losses on the track and personal setbacks. With a brand-new racing team, he takes on an even more grueling off-road challenge. Packed with adrenaline-charged racing sequences and jaw-dropping drifts across the Gobi Desert, the film delivers heart-pounding thrills. However, what truly sets the "Pegasus" franchise apart is not just the high-octane action but the humor, warmth and human spirit that shine through beneath the roar of the engines.

'Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe' Release date: February 17

Credit: Ti Gong

Starring Jackie Chan and Ma Li, it is a whimsical new fairy tale perfect for both children and adults. After moving into a new pavilion, the national treasure panda Hu Hu encounters international thieves. After fighting off the robbers, Big Brother Jackie Chan falls off a cliff and finds himself in the midst of a magical tribe. The film features exciting tribe adventures and continues the fantasy-action style of the previous edition.

'Jingzhe' Release date: February 17

Credit: Ti Gong

Starring Jackson Yee and Zhu Yilong, it is Zhang Yimou's 28th feature film that delves into the world of contemporary national security. When critical intelligence is compromised, a state security team is swiftly mobilized. But as the investigation intensifies, a series of high-stakes operations suffer devastating setbacks, and suspicion suddenly turns inward – targeting someone within the force itself. Amid this tense web of trust and betrayal, a silent, high-stakes battle quietly unfolds.

'Blades of the Guardians' Release date: February 17

Credit: Ti Gong

Directed by Hong Kong action maestro Yuen Woo-ping, the martial arts film is based on Xu Xianzhe's acclaimed comic of the same name, and brings together multiple generations of legends, including Wu Jing, Nicholas Tse and Jet Li. The story follows Dao Ma, a solitary escort traversing the vast deserts, who takes on the mission of delivering his charge safely to Chang'an. However, what begins as a simple escort job soon evolves into an epic journey that will determine the fate of the entire realm.

'Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector' Release date: February 17

Credit: Ti Gong

The animated feature is the 12th installment in the Boonie Bears franchise. In this adventure, Briar, Bramble and Vick encounter the legendary Year Monster, Nian, who grants them mysterious powers and propels them into the hidden, chaotic and magic-infused realm of Eve City. The movie is a mix of comedy, animation and fantasy. It shows a wide range of Eastern supernatural powers, such as the ability to use thunder and lightning to move at lightning speed and the tai chi skill of using softness to overcome strength. It creates a richly imagined and immersive Eastern fantasy world.

'Per Aspera ad Astra' Release date: February 17

Credit: Ti Gong

Directed by Han Yan, the sci-fi film creates a near-future world where the virtual dream system "Sweet Dream" allows people to effortlessly fulfill their desires within customized dreamscapes. However, when a crisis arises, the protagonists must traverse over a dozen wildly distinct dream worlds to execute a bold rescue. Brimming with imaginative concepts and a maximalist visual style, the film constructs a breathtaking tapestry of fantastical dreamscapes, offering audiences a truly surreal cinematic experience.