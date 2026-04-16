[Hai Lights] They're Almost Here! Harry Potter Studio Tour, Opera House, Sci-Fi Park and More

Shanghai's cultural scene is buzzing as major landmarks and entertainment venues reveal exciting updates. From enchanting worlds to sci-fi realms, art hubs to sports centers, each of them is evolving. These new landmarks are poised to redefine the city's skyline. Shanghai Grand Opera House 上海大歌剧院 The 146,000-square-meter Expo Cultural Park will house the Shanghai Grand Opera House. Deemed as the first Chinese opera house blending performance, creation, production and education, it has three performance venues, and full rehearsal and production facilities. It's an interactive public art space where locals can relax and take photos by day and watch classical performances by night. It fills Shanghai's long-needed top professional opera venue. The opera house, which is nearing completion, will open in the second half of 2026 as another Huangpu River cultural landmark.

Credit: Zhu Yumeng

Credit: Zhu Yumeng

Credit: Ti Gong

Jinjiang Amusement Park - Harry Potter Studio Tour 锦江乐园·哈利·波特制片厂之旅 Many Shanghai residents have childhood memories of Jinjiang Amusement Park, which is being renovated. It will house China's first Harry Potter Studio Tour. The civil works is expected to be completed by January 2027. Covering roughly 58,600 square meters with a total building area of over 75,000 square meters, the project combines film production, cultural exhibitions and immersive educational experiences, offering a complete look at the making of the Harry Potter film series. While rebuilding the Shanghai Ferris Wheel at 118 meters, the park's hotel and Ferris wheel will be retained. The renovated park will be a magical spot for fans and a new city walk photo spot, revitalizing the beloved amusement park.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Industrial Museum 上海工业博物馆 Located on Longhua Road E. in Huangpu District, the Shanghai Industrial Museum occupies the historic site of the Jiangnan Machine Works. With nearly 160 years of history, it is the birthplace of Chinese national industry and a cradle of industrial civilization. As a world-class, national-level museum, it will highlight Shanghai's industrial history, culture, spirit and future innovation. Built to "excellence standards at an international level," the museum combines cutting-edge technology with modern Chinese design to become a city landmark. The project has recently completed its first steel structure lift, marking the full-scale start of the steel construction phase.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Nantianmen Project - AI Sci-Fi Theme Park 南天门计划·AI科幻乐园 China's first immersive theme park based on an aviation sci-fi IP, the Nan Tian Men Project, has entered a crucial construction phase. The main structures are expected to be completed in Q4 2026, with the park officially opening on August 1, 2027. Located on Haotong Road in the Lingang New Area, the 40,000-square-meter park (over 80,000 square meters of building area) is built around the Nantianmen Project sci-fi universe. Using AI, VR and AR technologies, it brings iconic sci-fi elements like the "Luanniao Aerospace Carrier" (鸾鸟空天母舰) and "Baidi Aerospace Fighter" (白帝战机) to life. Visitors become "rookie recruits of the Deep Space Defense Force," landing at the Moon's far-side Guanghan Base and participating in immersive training and tactical missions. Divided into four major zones, the park balances hardcore technology with accessible experiences, making it a must-visit for sci-fi and military enthusiasts.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Long Beach Giant Dome Cinema 长滩巨幕球体影院 A world-class cultural and tourism landmark is coming to Baoshan: The globe-shaped cinema will be the third-largest dome theater globally and the largest in China. Inspired by the "river dolphins chasing waves," the exterior combines glass and aluminum panels to create flowing wave-like light effects, resembling a riverside art installation. The elliptical dome, measuring approximately 37.5 × 34.5 meters, seats around 380 viewers and features a massive screen about 22.4 meters wide and 12 meters high. Its domed structure and hemispherical screen immerse audiences in spectacular visuals. Combining naked-eye 3D with a state-of-the-art projection system, it promises experiences like stargazing and deep-sea exploration. Currently in the final decoration phase, the cinema is expected to open in the second half of 2026, setting a new benchmark for dome theaters in China.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Multi-Functional Performing Arts Center at Origin New Bund 前滩源多功能演艺中心 Located less than 200 meters from the Huangpu River, Shanghai's Origin New Bund Multi-Functional Performing Arts Center resembles a luxurious cruise ship against the backdrop of clear skies and shimmering waters. Its golden-textured surfaces and oversized single- and double-curved aluminum panels showcase a soft, sweeping hull-like design, representing a complex, almost "phenomenal" piece of modern art. The building is currently complete and undergoing internal testing, with a planned public opening in 2026.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai International Gymnastic Center 上海国际体操中心 As a dome-shaped sports arena, the Shanghai International Gymnastic Center on Wuyi Road in Changning District hosted the 8th National Games of the People's Republic of China. Its spherical architecture was a city landmark and sports hub. The upgraded facility will feature three above-ground floors and four basement levels, capable of hosting international events, performances and public fitness programs. As of February, the main structure was topped out, with the steel grid-shell skylight completed. The "Shanghai Night Pearl" silhouette is now beginning to take shape, with mechanical and facade work fully underway.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong