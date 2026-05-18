[China Tech] Local Hospital Gives Hope to Elderly Liver Cancer Patients

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-generation robotics to apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

Major abdominal surgeries are generally "no-go" for older patients, those with chronic illnesses, and repeat surgeries. Dr Wang Lu of the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center Department of Liver Surgery team performed two consecutive curative liver cancer resections on 90-year-old patients with severe comorbidities. Both patients walked within 24 hours post-op, left the hospital the same day, and had normal lab results at their first follow-up on the following days, defying the belief that "elderly, critically ill patients cannot undergo surgery."

A 91-year-old Shanghai man was diagnosed with liver cancer in December. The tumor had grown to 7cm by March, along with complications such as cirrhosis, hypertension, diabetes and high bleeding risk from advanced cirrhosis.

A detailed surgery plan allowed doctors to resect the liver in 75 minutes with 50ml blood loss on April 15. The cancer was completely removed while preserving liver function. The patient walked the next day and was discharged five days later.

Five years ago, a 92-year-old Jiangsu man had liver cancer, and his left liver was removed. A rising tumor marker and a 2cm right liver tumor were found recently.

Since he had extensive liver surgery and dense abdominal adhesions, doctors chose laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation, which is minimally invasive and targeted. On April 15, high-definition laparoscopy and intraoperative ultrasound guided the ablation probe to completely eliminate the tumor in 30 minutes with 10ml blood loss. Healthy liver tissue was preserved without a large incision.

"The reason why these surgeries matter is that liver surgery in patients over 90 is extremely rare due to reduced physiological reserve and higher complication risks such as bleeding, infection, liver failure, and complex anatomy from cirrhosis or prior surgery," Wang noted. "Both cases relied on multidisciplinary team planning and cooperation."

"Safety always comes first," he said.

"Liver surgeons alone cannot claim these successes. They need multispecialty collaboration and personalized, precise care throughout treatment."

Age alone does not preclude liver cancer surgery, according to recent studies. A national model for Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols, our liver surgery department speeds rehabilitation and reduces pain. We will increase minimally invasive and image-guided therapies for 'inoperable' elderly patients," Wang said.

"I never thought someone my age could survive such a serious operation," said the 91-year-old. "This surgery was easier – no big scar – than five years ago. Thanks for reviving me."