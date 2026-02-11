[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy

Welcome to Expats & Ailments , our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

After experiencing recurrent miscarriages, a Bangladeshi woman in Shanghai has finally welcomed a baby girl, thanks to a sustained and integrated treatment plan combining Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Both the woman Synthia and her husband work in Shanghai and have undergone TCM treatments. Her husband was getting treatment for hypertension and hyperuricemia from Doctor Hu Jing at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital. He referred Synthia to Dr Hu for an endocrine disorder.

Already parents to a teenage son, the couple had long wished for another child. However, Synthia had suffered three miscarriages and also struggled with obesity, hypertension, and high blood glucose.

"This patient started treatment at my clinic from 2023. Considering her endocrine disorder and symptoms like irregular menstruation, excessive sweating, and chest distress, I recommended an individualized integrated treatment of Western and traditional Chinese medicine as pre-pregnancy rehabilitation," explained Hu, her leading physician.

"The TCM therapy aimed to improve the body's qi while replenishing yin and kidney function. Western medicine primarily focused on data monitoring, revamping her diet, implementing exercise therapy, and controlling the metrics of her underlying conditions. We also adapted a dietary therapy according to her native country's eating habits."

After Synthia's symptoms improved, she successfully conceived. However, due to her pre-existing conditions, she showed signs of potential miscarriage twice and required hospitalization to pass through the critical risk periods.

"My start was not easy because of my miscarriage history. I was extremely anxious. The medical staff were very helpful, providing me with both medical treatment and mental support. I am so grateful for their help," Synthia said.

Doctors implemented a tailor-made treatment plan, closely monitored her condition and fetal development, and provided precise interventions while keeping her blood pressure and glucose levels under constant surveillance.

The couple's perseverance and the integrated medical care culminated in the joyful arrival of their baby girl on February 3.

"I want to greatly thank all Chinese doctors and nurses for helping me realize my dream of having two children," Synthia said.