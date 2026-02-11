[Expats ailments]
Pudong
Pudong New Area
Wechat

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy

by Cai Wenjun
February 11, 2026
Share Article:

Welcome to Expats & Ailments, our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Synthia's husband and son with local medical staff holding her newborn girl.

After experiencing recurrent miscarriages, a Bangladeshi woman in Shanghai has finally welcomed a baby girl, thanks to a sustained and integrated treatment plan combining Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Both the woman Synthia and her husband work in Shanghai and have undergone TCM treatments. Her husband was getting treatment for hypertension and hyperuricemia from Doctor Hu Jing at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital. He referred Synthia to Dr Hu for an endocrine disorder.

Already parents to a teenage son, the couple had long wished for another child. However, Synthia had suffered three miscarriages and also struggled with obesity, hypertension, and high blood glucose.

"This patient started treatment at my clinic from 2023. Considering her endocrine disorder and symptoms like irregular menstruation, excessive sweating, and chest distress, I recommended an individualized integrated treatment of Western and traditional Chinese medicine as pre-pregnancy rehabilitation," explained Hu, her leading physician.

"The TCM therapy aimed to improve the body's qi while replenishing yin and kidney function. Western medicine primarily focused on data monitoring, revamping her diet, implementing exercise therapy, and controlling the metrics of her underlying conditions. We also adapted a dietary therapy according to her native country's eating habits."

After Synthia's symptoms improved, she successfully conceived. However, due to her pre-existing conditions, she showed signs of potential miscarriage twice and required hospitalization to pass through the critical risk periods.

"My start was not easy because of my miscarriage history. I was extremely anxious. The medical staff were very helpful, providing me with both medical treatment and mental support. I am so grateful for their help," Synthia said.

Doctors implemented a tailor-made treatment plan, closely monitored her condition and fetal development, and provided precise interventions while keeping her blood pressure and glucose levels under constant surveillance.

The couple's perseverance and the integrated medical care culminated in the joyful arrival of their baby girl on February 3.

"I want to greatly thank all Chinese doctors and nurses for helping me realize my dream of having two children," Synthia said.

If you go

The International Medical Department of Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

Address: 358 Datong Rd, Pudong New Area | 浦东新区大同路358号

Reservations and consultation hotline: 021-58670561-6603,189-3083-1116 (also for WeChat)

E-mail: imd@hosno7.com

Public WeChat Account: Hos7-IMD

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Wechat#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Daily Buzz: 3 March 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Daily Buzz: 3 March 2026
@ Yao MinjiLineMar 3, 2026
CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
[Money]
CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
An earnings digest of China companies for the first two months of 2026 reflect trends in technology, consumer market, property and pharmaceutical sectors.
34th East China Fair Spotlights Trade Innovation, Agility
[Industry]
34th East China Fair Spotlights Trade Innovation, Agility
The fair is showcasing commodities and textiles to attract buyers from all over the world.
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions