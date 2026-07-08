[Expats & Ailments] Canadian Prostate Cancer Patient Benefits from Cross-Border Platform

Welcome to Expats & Ailments, our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

After failing to receive satisfying therapeutic results in Canada, a 60-year-old Chinese Canadian patient with prostate cancer received a successful full-course treatment in Shanghai, which included prompt robot-assisted surgery and postoperative radiotherapy. A cross-border medical service platform responded to the patient's request for assistance by initiating expedited coordinated plans before his arrival. At nearby public hospitals, the crew finished registering medical files and scheduling exams. Within three days, a multidisciplinary team (MDT) session was scheduled to create a customized, exact combination treatment plan. In particular, tomotherapy – a high-precision advanced radiation technique – was administered at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center after Da Vinci robotic surgery at Shanghai United Family Hospital. Urinary continence has fully recovered, and the patient's primary prostate cancer biomarker has dropped from 42.5 to 0.03 thus far. A healthy condition is indicated by a biomarker reading of less than 4.

Credit: Ti Gong

This clinical case demonstrates the core competitiveness of the cross-border medical platform: integrating premium domestic medical resources, enabling seamless cross-border patient referral, and delivering full-cycle standardized medical management. It forges an efficient and credible medical access pathway for international patients seeking treatment in China. In July, the platform MediPath China will be officially launched as a gateway to China's leading healthcare resources for global patients. Developed by New Frontier, which is based in Hong Kong and Shanghai and the owner of United Family Healthcare, the platform is built to improve cross-border medical access and bring China's cutting-edge clinical expertise to patients worldwide. MediPath China offers substantial agreements with national medical facilities and top tertiary public hospitals in China. With extensive international medical service experience, it offers one-stop full-spectrum services, including pre-arrival MDT consultations, end-to-end clinical coordination, visa assistance, multilingual concierge support, commercial insurance linkage, and personalized life services related to diet and religious needs.

Credit: jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily