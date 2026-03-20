[Expats & Ailments] Filipino Blood Cancer Patient Recovers After Receiving CAR-T Cell Therapy in Shanghai

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A 62-year-old Philippine patient battling terminal-stage blood cancer chartered a flight to Shanghai and is now cancer-free after two months of comprehensive treatment with cutting-edge CAR-T cell therapy. The patient said he was amazed by Shanghai's rapid medical response, high-efficiency medical services, top-tier clinical capabilities, excellent service quality, and highly cost-effective, reasonable costs during his first medical tourism experience. "Shanghai has been amazing," said Alfredo with tears in his eyes. "The treatment went smoothly. I strongly recommend Shanghai CAR-T therapy to all cancer patients. I will return to Manila tumor-free. I advise cancer patients to fight and never give up. The doctors are ready to help!" He was discharged yesterday and will return to the Philippines tomorrow. He is expected to come back in three months for follow-up checks.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

A patient's immune cells are extracted, reprogrammed in a lab and modified to target and kill cancer cells in CAR-T therapy. It is a complex medical procedure that requires a well-trained multidisciplinary team to monitor and care for the patient throughout treatment. Alfredo was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2024. He had received different treatments in Singapore and the Philippines, undergoing five lines of previous chemotherapies, yet none proved sustainable – each treatment worked temporarily but failed within a few weeks. "We kept searching for a chance to receive CAR-T therapy. Some doctors advised me to look to China, as it is at the forefront of CAR-T cell therapy globally," he said. "My son got in touch with Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, which promptly arranged a smooth teleconsultation for us. We decided to come to Shanghai a few days later." In critical condition, he was flown by a chartered flight and taken by ambulance to the hospital upon arrival at the Pudong International Airport. "When the patient arrived, his condition was extremely severe, and he was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit," said Dr Lily Zhou, the patient's attending physician and chief of the hematology department and international CAR-T cell therapy center at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital. "He had undergone various combinations of chemo before, but his cancer was highly aggressive and progressed rapidly. His tumors were growing at a fast pace, with numerous masses spread across his body in the muscle, compressing multiple organs, which caused swelling of lower limbs, deep vein thrombosis and renal dysfunction."

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily