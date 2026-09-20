Beyond the Gold: Former WorldSkills Champions Forge New Paths Beyond Competition

Winning gold at WorldSkills Competition is the pinnacle for young vocational athletes – yet each competitor gets only one lifetime shot at the global contest. Former Chinese gold medalists are returning as teachers, engineers, coaches, and event operators at the 48th edition. Having traded competition uniforms for work overalls and lecture-hall attire, these young talent apply lessons learned during competition to real-world industry and education.

Blooms That Outlive the Competition Pan Shenhan claimed China's first-ever gold medal in floristry at the 44th WorldSkills Competition in Abu Dhabi back in 2017, when he was 17. Hailing from Shanghai, he studied horticulture at a vocational secondary school because he loved drawing and crafts. He endured brutal multi-round eliminations to make the national team. He practiced 12 hours a day for 18 months, binding and fastening thousands of times to perfect his craft. He completed nine difficult modules in 19 hours over four days in October 2017, including hand-tied bouquets, table decorations, plant structures, and the mystery box challenge. Over 150 branches, 600 fresh flowers, 300 foliage materials, and 30 potted plants earned him a special gift for his 18th birthday ten days later. At 1.91 meters tall, Pan became the tallest as well as the youngest gold medalist of the Chinese delegation. This gold marked China's first-ever victory in the floristry event. Together with Yang Shanwei's gold in autobody repair, it delivered Shanghai's historic first WorldSkills gold medals. Flooded with media exposure and public invitations after victory, Pan resisted the temptation to rest on his laurels. He left his comfort zone to study after his mentor warned him a championship title was temporary. He pursued urban planning and design at the junior college, undergraduate, and master's levels. During internships at landscape firms, he used competitive floral techniques on Suzhou Creek revitalization and community garden renovations. "Urban greening today is no longer simply about planting trees and flowers. It pays greater attention to citizens' aesthetic tastes and daily life needs." He was appointed to the Chinese expert panel for the 46th and 47th WorldSkills after coaching the Chinese floristry team at the 45th. Role changes introduced new perspectives. He had only to finish as a competitor. As a coach, he had to reduce pre-competition anxiety, identify trainee weaknesses, and create targeted training plans. At the 2026 CCTV Spring Festival Gala, Pan appeared on stage as a representative of WorldSkills champions. Before a nationwide audience, he sought to showcase not personal glory, but the confident, uplifting spirit of skilled young people in the new era. Pan, a young lecturer at Shanghai Construction Management Vocational College, turns WorldSkills competition challenges into classroom tasks and mentors teens. His inspiration led many of his students to join the WorldSkills talent reserve. He manages venue layout, flower material procurement, humidity control, and international contestant emergency plans for the Shanghai event as floristry workshop manager. "Others supported me to stand on the podium years ago. Now it is my turn to safeguard fair competition for athletes from across the globe," Pan said. He hopes to cultivate future world-class professionals and boost global recognition of traditional Chinese floral aesthetics.

Credit: Yang Meiping / Shanghai Daily

Charting Courses After the Race Zhou Yuxin claimed the championship in freight forwarding at WorldSkills Lyon 2024. Despite her desire to teach children, a high school admission exam led the Hubei girl to study customs and foreign trade. She joined the competition training pipeline because freight forwarding is an English-only project and requires fluent English communication. Before reaching city-level and national knockout stages, she struggled in early selection rounds. At the Lyon contest, she faced a challenging beginning. The competition tasks were very different from her training, with thousands of orders, big-data analysis, and tender proposals. This mental and physical marathon tested her in business planning, cost calculation, IT operations, crisis response, and sustainable strategy. Zhou scored poorly on day one. That night, she reviewed weaknesses with experts and reset her mindset to finish strong. Building confidence day by day, she stayed focused through exhausting long‑hour sessions amid widespread competitor stress‑related ailments. When her name was announced as gold medalist at the closing ceremony, tears welled in her eyes. She had only expected bronze or silver – the gold medal came as a remarkable surprise. "Looking back to the long training journey, I've learned a lot. I worked in various positions across different enterprises, where I gained a wide range of knowledge from the industrial teachers. "I learned communication and social skills from my coaches. And I also gained friendship and competitiveness from my competitors. That's quite a treasure for me," said Zhou. Now, balancing her full-time role at Shanghai International Port Group, Zhou serves as a coach for China's national freight forwarding squad preparing for Shanghai 2026. Zhou said the biggest shift after becoming a coach is her newfound insight into competitive tasks. "As a contestant, I could only grasp about 70 percent of what each module task intended. Now, from the task setter's perspective, I clearly see which competencies each task assesses and where key scoring points lie." She shares her knowledge and stresses flexible thinking and transferable problem-solving skills. She arranges more than 20 cross-department on-site rotations for logistics trainees and emphasizes physical fitness and theoretical learning to help China win its third straight gold in this highly competitive English-only contest. Only two years older than her trainees, Zhou maintains a mentor-friend bond that makes her guidance highly effective. "During training we dive into technical expertise, and I share my competition stories. In downtime, we chat about favorite music and pop groups just like friends." She pays close attention to athletes' mental well-being amid training and unpredictable test items. When anxiety builds up, she listens patiently to ease their worries, sometimes lightening the mood with a joke: "If pressure gets too heavy, just plan where you will travel after the competition." Zhou is full of anticipation for the event in Shanghai. She has a message for upcoming competitors. "I wish every competitor savors every second of the contest. This grand vocational feast only comes once in a lifetime."