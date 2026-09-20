What it takes to host WorldSkills: 13 thousand different items, 63% sponsored
Ever wondered how you run a global world‑class skills competition?
For WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the event needs 13,088 different item types, nearly 1 million pieces of infrastructure supplies. Everything from machine tools, car frames, to small nuts and bolts. An impressive 63% of all items are donated by 137 sponsors, making it the highest sponsorship ratio across past WorldSkills events.
Watch global competitors do fine dining, cocktail & table service at WorldSkills Shanghai. Spectators get to be guests, taste their competition dishes. Would you sit at this table?
What creative talents compete for at WorldSkills?
WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Creative Arts & Fashion Zone drops a new skill: Digital Interactive Media Design.
Every competition skill comes with a Try‑a‑Skill zone. Visitors can test sewing machines, craft accessories, experience Chinese frog buttons, assemble floral bouquets, and sample game‑art & graphic design mini‑tasks.
Editor: Chen Jie