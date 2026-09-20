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What it takes to host WorldSkills: 13 thousand different items, 63% sponsored

by Yang Meiping, Zhou Shengjie
September 20, 2026
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Ever wondered how you run a global world‑class skills competition?

For WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the event needs 13,088 different item types, nearly 1 million pieces of infrastructure supplies. Everything from machine tools, car frames, to small nuts and bolts. An impressive 63% of all items are donated by 137 sponsors, making it the highest sponsorship ratio across past WorldSkills events.

Caption: Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Zhou Shengjie.

Watch global competitors do fine dining, cocktail & table service at WorldSkills Shanghai. Spectators get to be guests, taste their competition dishes. Would you sit at this table?

Caption: Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Zhou Shengjie.

What creative talents compete for at WorldSkills?

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Creative Arts & Fashion Zone drops a new skill: Digital Interactive Media Design.

Every competition skill comes with a Try‑a‑Skill zone. Visitors can test sewing machines, craft accessories, experience Chinese frog buttons, assemble floral bouquets, and sample game‑art & graphic design mini‑tasks.

Caption: Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Editor: Chen Jie

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