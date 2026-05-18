Biomedical Lab on Collagen Launched in Shanghai

Collagen is a key strategic material for tissue repair, high-end medical devices, and regenerative medicine due to China's strong policy support for biomaterials and the big health sector and deeper industry-academia-research integration. It has huge market potential due to rising anti-aging and skin rejuvenation demand.

Fudan University and Fiman Biotechnology launched the Industry-University Joint Laboratory for Active Collagen Innovative Materials.

A local university and a biotechnological company are conducting in-depth bovine collagen research to advance theoretical studies, technological innovation, and industrial commercialization.

China has the most complete collagen industrial chain, a strong regulatory framework, and world-leading safety standards. Patents, clinical research, and market size rank the country among global leaders.

Still, fundamental theoretical research, core technology breakthroughs, and international standard-setting are hampered, requiring closer collaboration between industry, academia, and research institutions.

University officials said the joint laboratory for innovative bovine collagen materials will boost China's collagen industry and create a full-chain innovation ecosystem for active collagen research, production, and application.

"We have initiated lab-based studies to validate the safety and skin-protective functions of bovine collagen, which can effectively improve skin elasticity and enhance dermal density," said Ma Yanyun, head of the lab.

"We will conduct fundamental research on bovine collagen structure, develop efficient delivery systems for the transdermal absorption of active collagen, and create new medical devices, functional cosmetics and oral collagen supplements to accelerate research achievements into market application."