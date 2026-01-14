[China Tech] National Database for Hepato-Biliary Cancer Established

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-gen robotics to homegrown apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

A nationwide innovative network for hepato-biliary cancer was launched in Shanghai over the weekend, aiming to create a national database, advance innovative research, and strengthen collaboration between clinical practice and new drug development – all with the goal of extending patient survival and improving their quality of life.

The China Innovation Alliance for Hepato-Biliary Cancer brings together 20 top medical centers from across the country, along with leading universities, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and social organizations. Its mission is to build a comprehensive, patient-centered, and data-driven healthcare management system. By fostering more open and consistent scientific research, the alliance seeks to transform China's vast clinical resources into diagnosis and treatment plans – and ultimately into standards with global influence. Liver cancer remains a major challenge for public health systems worldwide. Each year, there are approximately 870,000 new cases and 760,000 deaths globally, with China accounting for about 43 percent of new diagnoses.

"China is home to the largest population of liver cancer patients, so we must develop a more effective and innovative healthcare and disease management system," said academician Fan Jia from Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital, one of the founders and leading experts in the alliance. Previous research from Zhongshan Hospital suggests that around 60 percent of liver cancer cases can be prevented or controlled with appropriate measures. It is projected that by 2050, the trend of rising liver cancer cases and deaths could be reversed – potentially preventing 8.8 million new cases and 7.7 million deaths worldwide. The study proposes a three-tiered framework for prevention, screening, and treatment of liver cancer. Recommendations include promoting hepatitis B and C vaccination, introducing a sugar tax, raising alcohol prices, and requiring health warnings on alcohol labels. It also advises adding hepatic fibrosis screening to routine health examinations for obese or diabetic individuals, reducing screening costs, improving medication accessibility, and enhancing disease management to improve patients' quality of life.

