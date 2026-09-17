[Current Trends] The Rise of China's Medical Prowess is Hard to Ignore

Shanghai wants your medical tourism dollars, and it's not being subtle about it. This is SH Health Guide, a running look at what the city's hospitals actually do well: the specialties worth knowing about and the two things everyone secretly wants to know: price and how fast you can get in and out.



The New Zealand Pipeline Here's a sentence you didn't expect to read this year: patients from New Zealand are flying to Shanghai for cancer treatment they cannot get at home.

Not medical tourism in the Botox and teeth whitening sense. CAR-T cell therapy (a treatment that takes a patient's own immune cells, re-engineers them in a lab to recognize and attack cancer, then infuses them back in), for cases where nothing else has worked. It marks a shift worth sitting with: China went from copying cell therapy innovation to running some of the most advanced programs for cancers that have stopped responding to anything else.

The reason is not mysterious. In New Zealand, CAR-T access is limited to CD19-focused trials (trials targeting a protein marker found on certain blood cancers), with enrollment criteria tight enough to exclude most patients who are already in late-stage or relapsed disease. Australia, the US, and Europe are not much better, mostly because the price tag there is enormous. So patients go looking elsewhere. And viola. Shanghai turns out to be elsewhere.



Why doctors here say it works Dr Lily Zhou runs Hematology at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital. Her team has treated close to 40 overseas CAR-T patients in two years, and she has three reasons why they keep showing up. First, the menu is bigger. Of the 12 CAR-T therapies approved anywhere in the world, nine are available in China, six of them developed domestically, including the first CAR-T therapy in the world cleared for solid tumors (as opposed to blood cancers, which is where CAR-T started). That is not a small distinction in a field this new. "Backed by national biomedical innovation policies, China runs twice as many CAR-T clinical trials as the US," Zhou says. "Our clinicians bring deep real-world experience treating end-stage, multi-line refractory cancers rarely seen in routine Western care." Translation: doctors here have simply seen more of the worst cases, because more of the worst cases end up here.

Credit: Dong Jun

Speed is the second selling point Second reason: the clock. In Europe, North America and New Zealand, CAR-T patients wait on insurance reviews, paperwork and slow cell manufacturing (the process of extracting a patient's cells, sending them off to be re-engineered, and waiting for them to come back ready to use). For a cancer that is actively progressing, that wait is not a formality. It is the whole ball game.

Shanghai gets the full CAR-T cycle done in one to two months. Some Western systems take considerably longer for the same treatment. A multi-center network study (Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network) found a mean duration of 3 to 4 months between initial referral and infusion. It's worth noting (and sort of the point), that 41 percent of community-referred patients in that study never made it to treatment at all, mostly due to disease progression!

"The visa-free policy allows many international patients to stay up to 30 days in China, sufficient for many medical procedures," Zhou says. "Medical visa applications for longer stays have also been greatly simplified."

Then there is the price

Third: money, and there is no polite way around it. A full CAR-T package in China runs a third to a fifth of the US rate. The drug alone costs around 1.1 million yuan (roughly US$164,000), against about US$500,000 in the US, and everything around it – testing, hospitalization, supportive care – comes in cheaper too.

None of this is subtle. For a patient who has already burned through every domestic option and cannot write a check for half a million dollars, cheaper and faster is not a lifestyle upgrade. It is the difference between treatment and no treatment.



Credit: Dong Jun

Not just a New Zealand story "This trend extends far beyond New Zealand," Zhou says. "We have cared for patients from over 12 countries, including France, the UK, Germany, Canada and the US, markets with approved domestic CAR-T products. In our experience, and based on what many international patients tell us, factors such as complex administrative processes, extended waiting times and limited access to specialized care for certain high-risk cases can lead some patients to seek treatment in China, where novel medicines are more accessible, treatment starts faster, and clinicians readily take on complex disease profiles."

Worth sitting with that for a second. France, the UK, Germany, Canada, the US: these are not countries lacking CAR-T therapy. They have it. Patients are leaving anyway.

Most of these referrals do not come from marketing. They come from word of mouth and physicians who trust the outcomes enough to send their own patients across the planet, which is a much higher bar than a hospital brochure clears.

Zhou says most overseas CAR T patients end up with sustained positive results. "China and the US are global pioneers in CAR T immunotherapy," she says. "This high-risk, customized therapy relies on seasoned multidisciplinary teams and round-the-clock monitoring. Shanghai's mature MDT (multidisciplinary team, meaning specialists from different fields managing a case together) frameworks safeguard patient safety and deliver efficiency seldom matched in Western healthcare."

The official version Wang Yu, vice director of Shanghai Hospital Development Center, breaks China's cell therapy sector into four pillars: homegrown technology that keeps pace with global research, strict clinical trial systems, proven results and pricing people can actually afford. Shanghai's CAR-T research gets cited at international conferences and in the journals that matter, which is a real claim, not a vibe. The Shanghai government is positioning the city as a premier Asian medical hub, aiming to draw more international patients and develop international healthcare as a promising new growth sector. The Shanghai Health Commission has designated batchs of top‑tier public hospitals and private hospitals as pilot institutions for international medical services. Most major public hospitals have launched dedicated international medical departments. Senior clinicians at these hospitals possess strong foreign‑language skills; many have completed overseas training and are fluent not only in English but also in Japanese, Korean and French. At Ruijin Hospital, many senior physicians speak fluent French, having graduated from the French‑language track at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. It is not just cancer Zoom out from CAR T and the pitch holds up across other departments too. A hysteroscopy (a scope procedure to examine the inside of the uterus) runs about 3,000 yuan here. That same procedure will run you US$10,000 to US$20,000 in the States. Dollars. Not RMB. Preimplantation genetic testing for IVF (screening embryos for genetic issues before implantation) is similarly a fraction of the price.

Walk-in appointments are common. Most lab tests skip the fasting requirement. Staff speak English, privacy is taken seriously, and commercial insurance is widely accepted, which is the actual definition of foreigner-friendly, not the marketing version of it. "For international visitors, this is an ideal opportunity to complete full health checks and address gynecologic or fertility concerns," says Wang, who is also a gynecologic oncologist at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital. "Single-port minimally invasive surgery delivers superior cosmetic outcomes, faster recovery, less postoperative pain and quicker restoration of bowel function. Patients can walk six to eight hours post-operation, only one bandage covers the wound, and local anesthesia controls discomfort." Six to eight hours. That is not a typo, and it is the kind of detail that actually tells you something, unlike "world-class facility." Though, with Shanghai's investments specifically at their top-tier hospitals and medical research bastions, the lines are increasingly becoming blurred between what you'd expect at an International Hospital and some of Shanghai's public institutions. Add healthcare in the schedule Many international travellers are opting to receive medical check‑ups, consultations and treatment while on business trips or vacations in China, drawn by fast service, easy booking and affordable pricing. Dr Lily Zhou shared a real‑world example: "One of my patients, Dale, who comes to our hospital for regular follow‑up for his blood disease, asked for a colonoscopy. He told me he would have to wait eight months for the procedure back home, yet we arranged his colonoscopy for the very next day." Services like health check‑ups, dental care and cosmetic treatments have become a regular add‑on for overseas visitors travelling in China. A US citizen working in Hong Kong said he schedules a dental visit in Shanghai during each of his annual business trips to the city for routine check‑ups and dental treatment. He highlighted quick booking and substantially lower costs as key advantages. In China, health check‑ups can be booked just one day in advance, with digital full‑test reports ready within three to five days. By contrast, appointments in Western countries such as the United States typically require one‑to‑two‑month waiting periods, and test reports take a minimum of two weeks to be issued. Pricing also stands out. Health‑check packages vary according to selected tests. Even international departments of top public hospitals offer rates far below those in Western nations, starting from several thousand yuan. Li Xiaocui, vice president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, noted that her hospital's international medical department provides comprehensive one‑stop health‑check packages. These cover internal‑medicine assessments for the liver, gallbladder, pancreas, spleen and kidneys, alongside full‑range gynaecological screening. "The whole examination is minimally invasive, efficient and convenient, and can be finished within half a day – very practical for expatriate patients," she said. "Costs are less than half of comparable services in Europe or the US. Walk‑ins are welcome without advance appointments. For international visitors staying for a short period in China, this is an ideal opportunity to complete a full health check."

Credit: Dong Jun

The full team approach Clinicians here work in MDT teams spanning oncology, pathology, radiology and nutrition, all managing the same case together instead of shuffling a patient between departments. For cervical cancer prevention specifically, Wang's hospital offers HPV vaccination (HPV, human papillomavirus, being the virus responsible for most cervical cancer) plus a three-step screening pathway for patients who test positive, cheaper and more accessible than the Western equivalent. Few centers in the US, Japan, or Europe offer that same full continuum: screening, treatment, follow-up, all under one roof. Then there is TCM Traditional Chinese Medicine is the other draw, and it deserves more credit than the average expat gives it. Yes, TCM exists in the West too. It is expensive there and thinner in scope. Shanghai Longhua Hospital, the city's first JCI-accredited TCM hospital (JCI being the international body that certifies hospital quality and safety standards), blends Western and Chinese medicine and does it particularly well in oncology, rehabilitation and anorectal surgery. Its anorectal department is known for treating complex anal fistulas using Gu's Surgery, a technique recognized as national intangible cultural heritage. "Anal fistulas are common, yet complex cases pose huge diagnostic and therapeutic challenges," says Dr Wang Chen, vice president of Longhua Hospital. "We preserve TCM heritage while adopting modern minimally invasive, individualized treatments paired with attentive nursing. Our protocols cut recurrence rates, shorten recovery and protect anal function to preserve patients' quality of life." Here is where the numbers stop being abstract. A 57-year-old Chinese American university professor had six general anesthesia fistula surgeries in the US over one year. He did not fully recover from any of them. He read about Longhua's results, got a second opinion recommendation from his own US doctors, and flew to Shanghai. One surgery, one hour, daily wound care in hospital. He recovered well enough that he extended his stay just to see it through properly. A 35-year-old Chinese American patient had a similar story: five failed surgeries in the US, then recovery here. Six failed surgeries is not a statistic. It is a year of someone's life. Who actually makes this trip International medical travelers break into three rough groups: people from wealthy countries who want speed and a price they can predict, wealthier patients from the region chasing the latest technology, and, the group that matters most, people with severe or rare illnesses who cannot get treated at all where they live. That third group is not shopping for a discount. They are looking for anyone willing to try. We should be clear about what this means. You may visit a well-regarded doctor in the US, who ultimately... rejects taking you on as a patient, either due to discomfort with the risk profile, reputation guarding, existing caseload, etc. China's price advantage is not a corner cut either. Public hospitals run on government-guided pricing, and national medical insurance keeps costs stable across the system. What comes out the other end is a combination that should not, on paper, coexist: real technology, real expertise, fast service, and a bill that does not bankrupt you. But cheap technology alone gets nobody on a plane. What actually closes the deal is the whole ecosystem around it: remote consultations before you ever land, someone picking you up at the airport, an interpreter, a bill you can actually read, and follow-up care once you're back home. Skip any one of those pieces and the trust does not hold.