[News]

Chinese Scientists Develop Nuclear Optical Clock

by Tan Weiyun
October 9, 2026
Share Article:

Chinese scientists have developed a nuclear optical clock using thorium-229, a technology that could eventually improve the precision of timekeeping beyond existing atomic clocks.

A team led by researchers at Beijing's Tsinghua University used a self-developed 148-nanometer continuous-wave vacuum-ultraviolet laser to drive energy-level transitions inside thorium-229 nuclei.

Unlike conventional atomic clocks, which measure transitions between energy states of electrons, nuclear clocks use transitions within the atomic nucleus. The researchers said their system achieved timekeeping stability nearly an order of magnitude better than that reported by a European team at the same stage of development.

The work was published online on October 7 in Nature, which publishes the finest peer-reviewed research. Scientists in Austria have separately developed a thorium-229 nuclear clock, with the two research teams reporting their results in the journal at the same time.

Atomic nuclei are less susceptible to external electromagnetic disturbances than electrons, giving nuclear clocks the potential to provide highly stable frequency standards. Possible applications include satellite navigation, telecommunications, precision measurement and deep-space exploration, where highly accurate timing and synchronization are required.

Editor: Yao Minji

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

China Holiday Trade-Ins Generate US$4.7 Billion in Sales
FEATURED
[NEWS]
China Holiday Trade-Ins Generate US$4.7 Billion in Sales
@ Tan WeiyunLineOct 9, 2026
2 Qing Dynasty Porcelain Artifacts Damaged at British Museum After Bowl Falls From Display Shelf
[News]
2 Qing Dynasty Porcelain Artifacts Damaged at British Museum After Bowl Falls From Display Shelf
Two Qing Dynasty porcelain artifacts were damaged at the British Museum after a blue-and-white bowl fell from a display shelf and struck another object below.
Chinese Businessman Rescued in South Africa After 36-Day Kidnapping Ordeal
[News]
Chinese Businessman Rescued in South Africa After 36-Day Kidnapping Ordeal
A Chinese businessman from Zhejiang province was rescued by South African police on October 4 after being held captive for 36 days by kidnappers.
AI Romance Between Monkey King and Lin Daiyu Tests Limits of Remixing the Classics
[News]
AI Romance Between Monkey King and Lin Daiyu Tests Limits of Remixing the Classics
Kuaishou has pulled the viral clips, while a People's Daily commentary argued fans deserve room to reimagine the classics within legal and ethical lines.

Popular Reads

Chinese Scientists Develop Nuclear Optical Clock
1

Chinese Scientists Develop Nuclear Optical Clock

China Holiday Trade-Ins Generate US$4.7 Billion in Sales
2

China Holiday Trade-Ins Generate US$4.7 Billion in Sales

AI Romance Between Monkey King and Lin Daiyu Tests Limits of Remixing the Classics
3

AI Romance Between Monkey King and Lin Daiyu Tests Limits of Remixing the Classics

China Foreign Exchange Reserves Fall in September, Gold Reserves Rise
4

China Foreign Exchange Reserves Fall in September, Gold Reserves Rise