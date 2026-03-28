National AI Application Pilot Base Unveils Phased Achievements to Boost Public Health

The National AI Application Pilot Base (Medical Sector) released its key phased achievements in the city on Saturday, when five core technological innovations and nine cutting-edge medical smart applications were released, driving the high-quality development of China's AI+ healthcare sector and bringing intelligent medical services to the public.

Launched in 2025 and led by Zhongshan Hospital under the guidance of national and municipal authorities, the base has built an integrated pilot verification platform covering computing power, medical data, large models and clinical validation, laying a solid foundation for scaled AI application in clinical medicine.

The five breakthroughs target core medical AI industry challenges: a domestic computing power platform realizing "domestic models on domestic chips" with world-class performance; six vertical medical large models covering multiple clinical scenarios; a national demonstrative medical AI data infrastructure; the globally leading MedBench 4.0 Chinese medical large model testing platform; and the transformation of lab technologies to clinical applications.

Nine flagship applications cover clinical diagnosis, medical device R&D, AI drug discovery and brain-computer interface. Highlights include Zhongshan Hospital's "Guanxin" cardiovascular AI agent, Renji Hospital's urology AI agent serving over 500,000 patients, and Huashan Hospital's invasive brain-computer interface device – the world's first to win China's Class III medical device certificate.

"Several applications have seen large-scale application: the hepatobiliary tumor AI agent is used in 122 medical institutions serving over 1 million people, while the chest imaging one-scan multi-diagnosis agent has processed over 2.5 million cases in some 20 domestic hospitals, greatly improving medical efficiency and precise medicine," said Gu Jianying from Zhongshan Hospital and chief of the pilot base.

On the day, the base signed cooperation deals with four Shanghai districts, eight research institutes, 28 hospitals and 20 tech enterprises to form a government-industry-university-research collaborative ecosystem.

Moving forward, the base will further advance achievement transformation, build a global medical AI innovation hub, and inject technological impetus into the Healthy China initiative.