Thrombosis (the formation of a blood clot inside a vessel) kills more people each year than breast cancer, AIDS and traffic accidents combined. It is also one of the most preventable serious conditions in modern medicine, provided you know what to look for and when to act. PETAL Insights is a limited series done in partnership with Shanghai Chest Hospital to serve solely as a public health education initiative. What is PETAL? It's Prevention. Early Screening. Treatment. Rehabilitation. Long-term Follow-up.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

A diagnosis of pulmonary embolism (a blood clot that has travelled to the lungs) is almost never made on a single piece of evidence. By the time a doctor is seriously considering it, a small case file has already been built: a patient whose leg is inexplicably swollen, an ultrasound that found a deep vein thrombosis (a clot in one of the large veins of the leg), a D-dimer result that came back several times above normal, and a clinical presentation (chest pain, breathlessness, a heart rate that will not settle) that fits the pattern. This is a lot of circumstantial evidence. It is not, strictly speaking, proof. Proof, in pulmonary embolism, means one thing: an image of the clot itself, in place, inside the blood vessel where it is not supposed to be. The question is how you get that image, given that the pulmonary arteries are buried in the chest, surrounded by the heart and the ribs, and built for moving several litres of blood per minute rather than posing for portraits. The answer, and it is now the global clinical answer, is a scan called CT pulmonary angiography, or CTPA.

Why a regular X-ray won't do The first instinct, for anyone with chest pain, is a chest X-ray. It is fast, nearly free, and available in every hospital in the country. It is also, for the specific question of "is there a clot in this patient's pulmonary artery," almost completely useless. A chest X-ray shows the outline of the lungs and the shadow of the large vessels. It cannot distinguish between blood flowing normally through a vessel and a stationary clot lodged inside it. The two look the same on film. If you imagine a water pipe at night, the X-ray tells you the pipe is there. It does not tell you whether anything is blocking it. To see the blockage, the blood itself has to be made visible. The dye This is where contrast media come in. Contrast media are injected liquids that show up brightly on imaging because they absorb X-rays in a way that ordinary blood does not. For CTPA, the contrast of choice is iodine-based (yes, the same iodine that shows up in iodized salt, which is reassuring when a nurse is about to inject 80 millilitres of it into your arm). The mechanics are straightforward. A nurse places a cannula (a thin plastic tube) in a vein, usually in the crook of the elbow. A pump pushes a measured dose of contrast through the cannula at high speed, faster than a person could inject it by hand. The contrast enters the bloodstream, races up through the large veins, arrives at the right side of the heart, and from there is pumped directly into the pulmonary arteries. The whole journey, from elbow to lung, takes about ten to fifteen seconds. This is the window in which the scan has to happen.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The scan Timing, in CTPA, is the whole game. The CT scanner has to fire at precisely the moment the contrast fills the pulmonary arteries. Too early and the vessels are still empty. Too late and the contrast has already drained through to the left side of the heart and off into general circulation. Either way, no image. The scanner solves this with a trigger: it monitors a specific point in the pulmonary trunk and begins scanning the instant the contrast arrives there. The scan itself takes between five and ten seconds. During this time, the patient is asked to hold their breath (to keep the lungs still), and the scanner makes hundreds of thin image slices through the chest from top to bottom. The result, after computer reconstruction, is a three-dimensional map of every pulmonary artery in the body, from the main trunk down to branches a few millimetres wide. The contrast-filled vessels appear bright white. Anywhere a clot sits in the way, the contrast cannot get past, and that section of the vessel stays dark. The clinical term for this dark patch is a filling defect. It is, in practice, a photograph of the clot.

What the report says If you or a family member has been through a CTPA, the report will use a small vocabulary that is worth understanding. Three phrases carry most of the weight. "Filling defect in the pulmonary artery" is the direct evidence. It means the radiologist saw a gap where contrast should be, and there is something in that gap that stopped it. This is what a positive CTPA looks like.

"Embolus located in the main trunk/lobar/segmental/subsegmental branch" describes where the clot is. The main trunk is the central artery leaving the heart; lobar and segmental branches are progressively smaller arteries feeding regions of the lung; subsegmental branches are the smallest. A clot in the main trunk is a life-threatening emergency. A clot in a subsegmental branch may produce no symptoms at all, and the clinical decision about how aggressively to treat it is a genuine judgment call rather than a protocol. "Clear lung fields, no exudate" is unrelated to the clot itself. It means the lungs are otherwise unremarkable, with no signs of infection, collapse, or fluid. On a CTPA report, this is usually the best sentence in the document. Why CTPA became the gold standard For most of the 20th century, the definitive test for pulmonary embolism was catheter pulmonary angiography: a long, thin tube threaded from a vein in the groin, up through the abdomen, into the heart, and out into the pulmonary arteries, where contrast was injected directly. It produced beautiful images. It was also invasive, resource-intensive, and carried a real procedural risk. Few hospitals could perform it, and no one wanted to. CTPA replaced it because it is faster, safer, non-invasive, and accurate enough that the older test is now medically obsolete for almost every case. A CTPA takes a few minutes from the moment the patient lies down. The contrast goes through a vein in the arm rather than a catheter in the groin. The scan picks up clots that the old method would have missed, and it incidentally rules out pneumonia, pneumothorax (a collapsed lung), aortic problems, and several other conditions that can mimic a pulmonary embolism. One scan, multiple answers. The caveats are worth naming. CTPA uses ionising radiation and iodinated contrast, neither of which is appropriate for every patient. Pregnant patients, patients with impaired kidney function, and patients with a known severe iodine allergy may need alternative imaging (such as a ventilation-perfusion scan, known as V/Q). But for the overwhelming majority of presentations, CTPA is the test. It is available in every tertiary hospital in Shanghai, including Shanghai Chest Hospital, and it is increasingly available in district-level hospitals as well.

Where this sits in the series The diagnostic sequence for pulmonary embolism now looks roughly like this. A patient presents with symptoms that raise suspicion. A risk assessment narrows the clinical probability. A D-dimer blood test rules the diagnosis in or out for low-risk patients, and raises the index of suspicion further for higher-risk ones. An ultrasound may find a deep vein thrombosis in the leg, confirming that a clot source exists. And finally, if all of those points point to a clot in the lungs, a CTPA delivers the image that makes the diagnosis definitive. The logic is consistent: Broad suspicion at the top of the funnel, narrowing evidence at each stage, final confirmation by direct imaging. Each test is cheaper, faster, or less invasive than the one below it, and most patients never need the bottom of the funnel. This concludes the Early Screening chapter of PETAL Insights, the limited series produced in partnership with Shanghai Chest Hospital as a public health education initiative. PETAL stands for Prevention, Early Screening, Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Long-term Follow-up. The series has now covered how a thrombus forms, the crises that happen when one moves, the blood test that first raises the alarm, the ultrasound that finds the source, and the scan that confirms where it ended up. The next session moves to Treatment, which is where the diagnostic picture becomes a set of decisions. Modern medicine is less often about knowing something is wrong than about proving it, quickly and without causing additional harm. A CTPA does both in about four minutes. Rudolf Virchow, had he been given one in 1856, would have asked for a second look.