Shanghai Tackles Obesity With Community-Based Initiatives

Over 70 percent of Shanghai's 246 neighborhood health centers have launched weight management clinics, bringing the total to 450. The citywide initiative will expand this year.

Local adults are 40 percent overweight or obese, and over half of seniors have weight issues. The rate among children and minors is over 34 percent and rising.

"We are encouraging community-based health centers to provide weight management services, offering residents convenient, high-quality and professional guidance on scientific weight loss," said Shanghai Health Commission vice director Lu Taohong. The city is promoting life-cycle weight management, supportive environmental improvements and intelligent intervention.

To promote healthy lifestyles and sustainable weight control, Shanghai has implemented nutrition guidance, beverage labeling and public health education programs.

Li Lin, 55, revealed how Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center's weight management services helped her lose weight and improve her health starting last October.