The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton

Badminton is popular, but it may poses serious eye risks. Ophthalmic emergency physicians are urging enthusiasts to raise awareness and adopt proper protective measures.

A shuttlecock can deliver tremendous impact force to the eye, as it may travel at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour.

"A direct hit to the eye can result in mild conditions such as hyphema – bleeding in the anterior chamber – while severe cases may lead to retinal detachment or even ocular rupture," explained Dr Shao Yuting from the ophthalmology department of Shanghai Tongji Hospital during a health promotion campaign. "Such injuries, caused by shuttlecock impacts, are the most common form of eyeball contusion we see.

"I recently admitted an emergency patient with a left-eye retinal detachment; the injury nearly caused permanent blindness."

Badminton-related eye trauma is far from rare. It accounts for 23 percent of all eye injuries caused by ball games, ranking second only to basketball. In ophthalmic emergency departments across parts of China, it constitutes 25 to 30 percent of all eye trauma cases.

"Extreme speed is the primary cause of injury. The eyeball protrudes 12 to 14 millimeters beyond the eye socket with no natural protection. A direct shuttlecock strike delivers enormous impact," Shao noted. "Most accidents occur during doubles, when players turn to look back at their partner behind them."